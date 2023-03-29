Main Street: March 29, 2023

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: This week, Dr. Michael Burke is co-authoring this article with Dr. Piatt.</em>

Blustering criticisms travail the organizational workplace with rampant employee disengagement coupled with the impingement of disgruntled personnel versus the aspirational ideologies of organizational excellence. Diamond-level leaders are entrenched with balancing the needs of their employees while advancing the vision and mission of the organization to the next tier of excellence.

At times, there seems to be an insurmountable barrier between the employee’s rights contrasted against the backdrop of organizational requirements.

Given the fervent detractors of disengaged and disgruntled employees compelling organizational leaders to bow down to their rights, diamond-level leaders necessitate the acknowledgment of their staff to meet the essential elements of their obligations and perform to their job specifications. As we say in economics, “There is no such thing as a free lunch,” in this case, employees are paid to do their job and should not blame management for their ineptitude or lack of engagement in doing the job they were hired to do.

Next, Dr. Burke will offer some compelling advice on disgruntled and disengaged employee’s behavior in terms of quiet quitting or their imminent behavior leading up to their resignation.

Profound thoughts come to us at the most unusual moments. Sometimes it is very early in the morning, other times in the stillness of the night, occasionally under the warm water of a refreshing shower. Regardless, our minds seek to make meaning of our existence and help us process the ups and downs of daily life. Recently, on a cold and gray winter morning on my drive to work, I was struck by what I considered an interesting question. How can an employer determine if an employee is checked out and has decided to leave their job?

I hypothesized that clues in the employee’s words or behaviors must signal their intentions to leave. And then it hit me as I drove past an old cemetery. Meaningful employment is a living part of all of us and is a large part of our identity.

And just as we grieve when we lose a loved one or beloved pet, we mourn when we part ways with an organization that has played a significant role in our lives. The longer you have been at your company, the stronger the connection and the deeper the grieving upon departing.

A job is a relationship amazingly comparable to any other noteworthy relationship. Therefore, it is not easy to let go emotionally and psychologically. Usually there is a predictable process that plays out when we lose a loved one, and I contend those same behaviors can be observed in employees when they ultimately make a choice to resign.

Preparing yourself and your enterprise for the contingencies of departing staff can help minimize the impact of the inevitable transition. Onboarding new hires is costly and requires a trial period to determine if the new employee is an acceptable fit for the position and for the company. Identifying those inclined to leave and getting ahead of their potential departure may save you time and money in the long run.

The following behaviors might give you a heads up and allow some lead time to plan accordingly.

Swiss psychiatrist Elisabeth Kübler-Ross researched and wrote extensively on the five stages of loss, and perhaps those stages of the grief cycle can also be applied to this common workplace situation.

<strong>Stage 1: Denial.</strong> Usually, when new leadership takes over an organization, employees experience the following emotions: fear, shock and confusion. Fear is one of the strongest motivators of human behavior and can easily prompt an employee to think that they do not fit into the plans of a new administration.

Old habits are hard to break, and new management usually demands conformity to their new way of doing things, not retaining the practices of the old regime. Shock and confusion can be paralyzing without a strong sense of self-efficacy or guidance from a trusted adviser or colleague. Many workers choose to lay low and fly under the radar when there is a transition in leadership; however, this observed state of inaction in a new environment can lead to being judged expendable.

<strong>Stage 2: Anger.</strong> When an employee perceives that new management views them as a supporter of the past and potentially unnecessary for future organizational success, the feelings of denial transition to anger. Anger is characterized by emotional outbursts, inappropriate language, questioning every decision regardless of importance and poisoning other employees with gossip, rumors and habitual criticism of the new direction.

At this point, the angry employee will do everything possible to impede the transition to a new normal with the hope of displacing the new team. Furthermore, disgruntled, angry employees fly solo and create additional damage.

<strong>Stage 3: Bargaining.</strong> When the dissatisfied employee realizes that their outbursts are not gaining the desired traction in the organization, they generally resort to deal making with others not associated with the new team. This is the most perilous for new administrations because birds of a feather will flock together, uniting to oppose, undo and block any attempt at progress.

Beware of the formation of groups by otherwise incompatible colleagues; usually, their only thing in common is the demise of the new leadership team. It is their goal, so tread carefully.

At this point in the grief cycle, if the aggrieved worker is still looking to stay on in some capacity, look for them to sidestep the leadership team by directly contacting the board of directors or the owners. This is when a disgruntled employee will throw personal and professional bombs with the apparent intent to unseat current leadership.

Furthermore, the nascent poisoning of colleagues, beginning with angry outbursts in Stage 2, ramps up into full-blown opposition. Likeminded colleagues will band together firmly with the shared purpose of “resisting” change by stymieing the implementation of new practices, policies and further denigrating the leadership and management team.

<strong>Stage 4: Depression.</strong> If a leadership team can withstand the barrage of negativity in Stage 3, the employee will experience feelings of hopelessness and helplessness. Their best efforts were futile and resulted in little change. Look for them to use all of their sick time and vacation days because they know the jig is up.

Anger and hostility will still be present but to a lesser degree. They will sympathize with colleagues who may be unhappy and, perhaps, counsel them to leave too. Escape is the only option from their perspective, and you can be assured that they are creating an exit plan.

<strong>Stage 5: Acceptance.</strong> When the departing worker gets to this stage, management will see a marked change in behavior. Tasks and requests which were previously met with resistance will be accomplished and addressed without complaint. Their attitude in the office will be positive and collegial. It may seem to management that this individual has decided to get “on board;” however, not everything that glitters is gold. Once you observe these behaviors and actions, be ready to accept that employee’s resignation because the end is near.

Next, Dr. Piatt will offer concluding comments on dealing with this dilemma.

In the final analysis, there is a pragmatic pearl for workers: Transition and change are healthy and constant parts of our personal and professional lives. Sometimes we all need a change of scenery or a breath of fresh air.

Work should be meaningful. If you do not feel fulfilled, it might be time to make a change. While leaving an organization you loved and dedicated many years to might seem scary, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Prepare yourself for the emotional rollercoaster and come to terms with your professional mortality.

Just keep in mind that no one is irreplaceable. Like the souls of the cemetery, I passed on my drive to work; over time, we all fade into obscurity regardless of title, position, salary or years on the job. Do what is best for you and live your life without regrets.