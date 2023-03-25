Briefcase: March 25, 2023

<strong>Thrivent named one of the most ethical companies</strong>

<strong>Thrivent</strong>, a Fortune 500 financial services organization, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global firm that defines and advances the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Thrivent has been recognized for 12 consecutive years and is one of only seven honorees in the financial services industry on the list. In 2023, 135 honorees were recognized, spanning 19 countries and 46 industries.

“Thrivent was founded more than 120 years ago to help our members live lives of service and faith, and we’re unique in our focus on generosity and service to the community. One of our core company values is that ‘We Do What’s Right,’ and it’s embedded in our team culture and in the way we do business,” said Terry Rasmussen, president and CEO of Thrivent. “… Our high standard of business ethics and culture of integrity remain at the forefront of Thrivent as we help our millions of clients nationwide meet their financial goals and lead lives of service and faith.”

Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne said ethics matter, and organizations that commit to business integrity have better long-term performance

“We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership,” she said. “Congratulations to Thrivent for earning a place in the World’s Most Ethical Companies community.”

Thrivent and its subsidiary and affiliate companies serve more than 2.3 million clients, offering advice, insurance, investments, banking and generosity products and programs through financial advisers and independent agents nationwide.

Thrivent’s area representative is <strong>Larry Burton</strong>, who is at 112 E. Walnut St. in Watseka. Burton can be contacted at larry.burton@thrivent.com or at his office at 815-432-0355.