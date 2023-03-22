Main Street: March 22, 2023

Since about 1956, when my parents purchased our first TV, I’ll admit that TV has been a big part of my life. Just as many of us rail against the overuse of phones, tablets, and other electronic devices, I’m sure our grandparents were sometimes appalled at the content of what we were watching and the sheer number of hours.

Many people (perhaps wisely) have thrown their TV sets out the door. I could be a bit self-righteous and say I only watch educational TV, but that would be a lie. TV content has changed a lot in 55 years, and I confess that probably 90% of the new shows since the year 2000 I have never watched. I’m more of a classic TV fan. But that is a personal decision, and people differ widely on what they want to and certainly have the right to watch.

Because of one of the best inventions of humankind, the DVR, I can watch sports and recent or old TV shows virtually commercial-free. For me, TV watching is one of those things I do for relaxation. When asked how many hours of TV they watch, most people either deliberately or subconsciously underestimate the time. So YES, I’m a TV watcher.

Now on to purpose of this week’s column. Over the years, classic expressions from TV programs and advertising campaigns have worked their way into the lexicon and even our culture. I want to share four of these and, with a little imagination, provide some wisdom to help us live better and with a bit more humor.

<strong>No. 1: “Just one more thing.”</strong> Lieutenant Colombo (Peter Faulk)

You might remember the crumpled, cigar-smoking, Bassett hound owner, with the beat-up car–Lieutenant Colombo. One of his clever trick of the trade was acting as dull as he looked. But he lulled criminals into a mental trap by doing so. As he was heading out the door, in what appears to be an afterthought, he coolly asks, “Oh, I need to ask just one more thing?”

<strong>Lesson:</strong> I’m not advocating trickery or deceit, but there is great value before reaching a final decision on something to ask yourself or others if there is possibly one more thing we need to consider. Even the tragic Challenger space shuttle explosion in 1986 might have been avoided if a few people had asked if there was even one more thing they needed to consider before launching on the frigid Florida morning in January. Without grinding to a halt, with paralysis through analysis, a final “one more thing” is usually a wise practice.

<strong>No. 2: “I know nothing! I see nothing!”</strong> Sergeant Schultz (John Banner from Hogan’s Heroes)

“Schultzy” as the prisoners sometimes called him, was on to something. Working with the likes of Klink and the Gestapo, Schultz realized the less he knew, the better.

<strong>Lesson:</strong> What possible good can come from knowing nothing? Usually, the advice for managers is to gather as much information as possible. But human nature being what it is, means that, whether we like it or not, we are confronted with gossip constantly. If we are truthful, all of us, both men and women, are prone to spreading it. Leaders and managers must stay aware of what is going through the informal communication channels or the grapevine. Still, it takes real character to resist unfair mean personal gossip. A gossip-prone manager will soon lose the trust of both his superiors and employees.

<strong>No. 3: “Who loves you, baby?”</strong> Lieutenant Theo Kojak (Telly Salavas)

It has to be said with a Tootsie Roll pop protruding from your mouth for full effect.

Kojak was one of the most unique police show characters of the 1970s cop shows. When he had a suspect “dead to right” or in a corner, he would sarcastically retort with the line “Who loves you, baby?”

<strong>Lesson:</strong> The line is a great one, not that we come face to face with bad guys every day, but the line in a different context is helpful. We might ask ourselves who are our true friends and care for our best interest. What co-workers, family members, and friends have your best interest at heart, and who must you be a little more cautious with? On the other hand, who do you love and care for? Please don’t take them for granted but show them the respect they deserve.

<strong>No. 4: Professor Charles Kingsfield</strong> (John Housman in the movie and TV show “Paper Chase” and also a spokesman for Smith/Barney Brokerage)

The veteran actor John Houseman became more widely known after his Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning role as Professor Charles Kingsfield in the movie “The Paper Chase.” From that, he leveraged his regal style into one of the most memorable ad campaigns for the investment company Smith Barney. He made 18 commercials with the blockbuster tagline “They make money the old-fashioned way. They eaaarrrrn it.”

<strong>Lesson:</strong> In a continuing era of money manipulation (for example-the latest SVB bank implosion) people act with dishonesty, take shortcuts, and outright cheat. Earning money, respect, excellence, and innovation for the long haul–the old-fashioned way is the only durable way. How? You earn it. Many “overnight successful people” will tell you that they finally achieved a breakthrough after 10, 15, or even 20 years of hard work in the trenches. Ultimately Smith Barney was purchased, and it too faded away. Still, the lesson Houseman advanced is more relevant than ever, especially for the younger generation.

<strong>“Examination of our past is never time-wasting. Reverberations from the past provide learning rubrics for living today.”</strong> — Kilroy J. Oldster, “Dead Toad Scrolls”