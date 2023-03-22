Briefcase: March 22, 2023

<strong>Compeer Financial awards grant to high school ag teachers</strong>

BLOOMINGTON – <strong>Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America</strong> awarded a $50,000 to a joint project of the Illinois Association of Vocation Agriculture Teachers and the Illinois Science Teaching Association through its MORE for Agriculture Grant.

This grant, now in its fifth year, supports IAVAT and ISTA, and it will go toward developing a course and curriculum on agricultural biology to be offered as an option to replace the traditional high school biology course.

The course will be developed to meet all life science state standards and the objectives of a traditional biology course, utilizing agriculture topics as the context for learning.

It will also be the first full course development to implement the storylining technique, which is the basis for the new Illinois Science Assessment required of all Illinois students.

The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America Trustees asked Compeer team members to identify programs and projects they believe create MORE for agriculture.

In all, nearly $900,000 has been awarded to 20 organizations since 2019.

“It is an honor to partner with these organizations who are truly making a difference in their communities with these pioneering projects,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist at Compeer. “The MORE for Agriculture grant recipients are leaders and innovators in the world of agriculture. We hope these projects and programs inspire others to create MORE for Agriculture.”

For more information, visit compeer.com/giving-back.