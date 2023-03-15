Main Street: March 15, 2023

In an audacious attempt to lambast diamond-level leaders at every level in the organization, there are concerted efforts by disgruntled employees to create chaos, confusion and mistrust, thus, blaming their ineptitude and callous behavior toward others in the organization.

As a leadership and ethics professor and an organizational consultant, it is surprising that these pathetic attempts from resentful employees continue to escalate at a geometrical rate.

If left unchecked, disgruntled employees can destroy your organization from within. Get ahead of them with a few simple tactics, as illustrated in the article written by Anthony Boyd titled “How to Manage a Disgruntled Employee like an FBI agent.” I will highlight Boyd’s salient points and then make my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

Aggrieved employees often result in erratic and reckless tactics to promote dissatisfaction within the organization. Boyd asserts, “A disgruntled employee can attempt to hold your organization hostage with their bad attitude, poor performance, and overall terrible employee record.”

Furthermore, their toxicity spreads like a virus throughout the organization. If left unchecked, they will decimate the organizational culture and embed their insidious behavior with a fervent velocity of destruction, leaving nothing standing in their wake.

With indefatigable urgency, diamond-level leaders need to employ emotional intelligence coupled with some intriguing psychological tactics as employed by a former FBI agent and lead international kidnapping negotiator, Chris Voss, used in his line of work and illustrated in Boyd’s article.

The stigma of being labeled a disgruntled or petulant employee often comes with a violent and emotional response. But in reality, what is a disgruntled employee? Boyd contends that a disgruntled employee carries the following dimensions: They are less than satisfied with their job, which shows. They bring the work atmosphere down through their constant complaining and, in the process, make everyone around them miserable.

Furthermore, these employees’ dissatisfaction centers around issues such as pay, lack of upward mobility, disputes with co-workers or even dissatisfaction with leadership. In any event, these toxic behaviors combined with the disgruntled employee’s discontent create a tenuous situation at best and malevolent behavior at worst.

Chaos is wildly unpredictable, and, as said by Dale Carnegie, “When dealing with people, remember you are not dealing with creatures of logic, but creatures of emotion.”

Building off these themes of emotion and the tenets of disgruntled employees, listed below are some commonsense applications in dealing with this thorny issue in the organizational environment.

Factors in the identification of a disgruntled employee:

<strong>• Absenteeism.</strong> (A blatant red flag is when a sullen employee is not enjoying their work; there is repeated use of sick time and other forms of paid time being used.)

<strong>• Decline in performance.</strong> (A telltale sign of a dissatisfied employee is their performance declines rapidly and they have a “Don’t care attitude.”)

<strong>• Decline in team performance.</strong> (A disgruntled employee’s behavior metastasizes throughout the organization and infects team member’s performance, and collaboration comes to a standstill.)

<strong>• Bad attitude.</strong> (The most obvious sign of a disgruntled employee and their attitude is that their behavior changes drastically. During this time, leadership and HR need to take notice and intervene to stop the harmful and noxious activities from infecting other staff and stakeholders.)

Ushering in proven and practical strategies, as advanced by Boyd, reduces employee’s dissatisfaction and minimizes disgruntled behaviors, including the following:

<strong>• Utilizing high levels of emotional intelligence strategies.</strong> (Using EI coupled with effective communication strategies helps enshrine rapport through candor, transparency, and open and honest communication.)

<strong>• Facilitating a positive work environment.</strong> (This fosters a culture of excellence and rewards team members for achieving performance standards. Establishing definable metrics for collaboration and recognizing personal strengths that move the organization to the next tier of excellence.)

<strong>• Eliminating barriers to organizational excellence.</strong> (Factors detrimental to a solid foundation of organizational excellence include these toxic and insidious behaviors of sexual harassment, lack of recognition, bullying, favoritism, office politics, gossip, quiet quitting, disorganization, blame and low morale. On the other hand, diamond-level leaders employ EI and communication strategies that value, reward and encourage organizational excellence and do not engage in any of the illegal and unethical aspects of toxic behaviors.)

In light of the preceding, Voss utilizes and engages in psychological principles forged in EI to disarm and defuse emotionally charged issues and, thus, bring the ability for others to engage in the problems and not the emotionally-charged concerns. These tactics can be applied when dealing with a disgruntled employee.

<strong>• Reflective listening.</strong> (Listen to understand and not respond. Completely hear the other person’s issues, gather your thoughtsand respectfully respond. The goal is to create a solution and not prove your point.)

<strong>• Open-ended query.</strong> (Use calibrated questions that allow the other person to respond with no fixed answers, such as, “I apologize [employee’s name]; how do you expect me to — on such short notice?” Or another effective query, ask open-ended questions with repeated use of “how” questions with the tactical way of saying “No” without using the actual word and simultaneously seeming open-minded to a potentially problematic employee.)

Unexpected challenges occur daily for leaders. Dealing with disgruntled employees often exacerbates as their tirades seem endless.

However, utilizing Voss’s strategies helps mitigate the emotionally-charged issues and gets the other person to look at things from the leader’s perspective.

It allows disgruntled employees to gain an appreciation of how complex things are and how unreasonable they are being. Offering judicious glimpses is no more evident in Robert Townsend’s declarative statement, “A good manager does not try to eliminate conflict; they try to keep it from wasting the energies of their people. If you are the boss, and people fight openly with you when they think you are wrong — that is healthy.”

On the contrary, if they deride you and engage in a whispering campaign, that indicates a disgruntled employee and an unhealthy environment.

Building on this, previews what two-way candor looks like in a healthy relationship between leaders and employees. When a team member can give you adequate feedback in a professional manner, you can implement their ideas later. Boyd said this is how you build trust and motivation.

Finally, Boyd sums it up best, “By appealing to the disgruntled employee’s emotions constructively, you will be able to talk them down, gain empathy and walk them straight out of the room having them think they ‘won’ or having them feel better about the situation in general. Implementing the above strategy is the power of emphasizing emotional intelligence instead of fear-based tactics.”

Furthermore, described Boyd, utilizing EI conflict resolution strategies as opposed to frequently verbose terror based, “fall in line or else” style of leadership that breeds resentment over time rather than the collective understanding is something to ponder and review daily in your leadership practice. However, if the unimaginable happens, and a dissatisfied employee cannot or will not change their toxic behavior, it’s best for both parties to call it a day, end the relationship and move on to greener pastures.