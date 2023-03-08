Main Street: March 8, 2023

In September 2021, my guest columnist Marva Mingledorff and I co-authored an article, “What is the gift of encouragement? A gift that keeps on giving!” Like air, encouragement is something we need on an ongoing basis. The original article can be found at daakecomments.wordpress.com/2021/09/03/what-is-the-gift-of-encouragement-a-gift-that-keeps-on-giving/)

Today, I want to affirm the values of encouragement but add two new themes. Giving encouragement to others is like any other habit. You must constantly reinforce it. In December, I took on a project to do a random act of kindness daily. During that time, I think I became more helpful, hopefully more pleasant, and did some good for others. But like most habits, excellent ones tend to diminish (or more technically extinguish) over time.

So at least two or three times a week I continue to do these small acts of kindness. While some people have a natural “gift” of encouragement (and I think it is one of my strengths) I still need to be mindful that I need to continually practice this.

<strong>New perspective No.</strong> 1

First, we must encourage others about the past, present and future. Usually, when we give an optimistic word to someone, it focuses on the here and now. For example, saying a good word to a child or grandchild for playing a great ball game, an employee for reaching some goal or how someone looks on a given day. In other situations, we seek to help someone down or discouraged with an uplifting expression about their present situation.

<strong>Looking to the past</strong>. We might not think too much about encouraging people for past deeds, accomplishments, or a long-term positive impact. But reviewing with others something they might have done a few weeks, months, years and or even decades ago can have a profound effect.

One of my current projects is putting together a series of Zoom groups from people in my past (a great idea from my friends, Betty Lou and Kathleen). My first group is with people I went to college with more than 50 years ago. We meet on Zoom monthly to share updates, funny stories, and how life has been and is going.

I’ve noticed that among this group, the conversation often naturally turns to recognize situations where our friends accomplished something, were generous to others, or achieved something outstanding even years earlier. So I encourage you to think back and occasionally share an affirmation with others about something from their past.

Now to the present. An essential part of encouragement is knowing what to say and when. This requires us to effectively “read” other people and their moods. Sometimes making positive, upbeat remarks will be met with appreciation. On the other hand, even an encouraging remark designed to cheer someone up when they are justifiably hurt, angry, sad or contemplative must be made with care. We have all been there — we find ourselves in a position where we want to be left alone. So timing is essential.

In the past several weeks, we have attended six funerals. Four of the people had lived long, productive lives. Two of them involved men in their 40s. Most of us find it awkward what to say at these times. In some ways, just being there for our friends and families with even simple words is the right thing to do.

<strong>Encouraging for the future.</strong> There are always people around us that need encouragement about their future. We need to be careful about false flattery or trying to merely get a compliment in return. But every day, people head into new challenges, and reassuring them that we believe in their ability to succeed in a new job, attend a school, raise their children, or move to a new city is important. Even with outwardly self-confident and self-sufficient people, most of us have some butterflies in new situations. So take that extra moment and offer that particular word of reassurance.

<strong>New perspective No. 2: self-encouragement</strong>

Usually, when we think about giving affirmations, we think about doing it for other people. But the whole field of self-talk has developed a wide range of literature in the past few years. We are talking about going beyond some sort of hubris where we falsely tell ourselves we are more than we are. There are several ways to self-encourage. Let me point out four simple ones.

First, many of us post positive affirmations at home, work and even in our cars. These have to be more than just rah-rah assertions, rather they should have deep meaning or truth for you. They may remind you about your blessings and the goodness of God, friends and family.

Secondly, just making a list of all you have accomplished really can pick you up. Even four months after making our big move to Iowa, I sometimes get discouraged about the long list of things yet to be done. For you, it might be all the things at work that need to be completed. But when I make a “done” list on paper or mentally, I think about just how much we have already accomplished.

Third, do you have a resume? My Olivet students used to laugh at me when I told them every once in a while, I got out my resume and read it. Of course, some of us have been around the block a few times, but forgetting what we have accomplished is common. I think the same applies to most of you. Try it.

Fourth, surround yourself with people who want you to be successful. Hard to believe — well, maybe not — for many people, seeing you joyful, makes them unhappy. So to the degree possible, surround yourself with other encouragers like you.