Briefcase: March 8, 2023

<strong>Riverside East Court Clinic adds family medicine physician</strong>

Riverside Medical Group recently announced that Dr. Ramanpreet Grewal, a family medicine provider, is now accepting patients at the Riverside East Court Clinic. Grewal also sees patients at the Riverside Watseka campus.

Family medicine providers specialize in comprehensive care for patients of all ages and genders, including newborns, children, teens, adults and seniors. Grewal is passionate about the care she is able to give by practicing at two locations.

“It is great to be able to expand my services to an additional location meeting new patients in the Kankakee area,” she said.

Grewal completed her bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery degree at Manipal College of Medical Sciences in Nepal. She then completed her family medicine residency at Oakland Physician’s Medical Center in Pontiac, Mich., where she served as chief resident in the family medicine residency program.

To schedule an appointment with Grewal at the Riverside Medical Group East Court Clinic at 1701 E. Court St., Kankakee, call 815-935-9394 or use the myRiverside app.