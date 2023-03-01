Main Street: March 1, 2023

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: This week, Dr. Michael Burke is co-authoring this article with Dr. Piatt</em>

A precipitous decline in the archaic norms of organizational behavior is more prevalent in today’s organizations with the advent of workers’ rights over corporate obligations. An emerging trend is quiet quitting, work apathy, distrust of senior leadership and management, work-life balance, spirituality, and a quest for unparalleled autonomy.

Given this new phenomena, the emerging leader must not only deal with these added dimensions but be prepared to manage and lead the workforce to meet the goals and objectives of the organization coupled with meeting the shifting needs of workforce. Next, Dr. Burke will explore and offer workable strategies for dealing with these mutable facets.

Before the turn of the 21st century, workers were divided not only by their job function but also by how they were compensated. Generally, workers that performed manual, blue-collar labor were paid hourly and those with college degrees performing managerial duties were salaried. Essentially, this two-tiered worker compensation was an educational caste system of American society, a relic of years gone by separating of those with and without college degrees.

In the eyes of some, judgment was passed based on career choice and level of education. Of course, these two paying methods have their advantages and disadvantages. Let’s explore those briefly and see how the worker has morphed into a combination of both and how we can manage them.

Blue-collar employees perform essential duties that comprise the backbone of our modern American way of life. These positions can be highly specialized; therefore, those trained to do them are paid well for their expertise and usually enjoy excellent employee benefits.

I shudder to imagine a world without semi drivers, police officers, firefighters, sanitation workers, municipal workers, agricultural workers, health care workers, cooks, servers, construction workers and telecommunications specialists.

Typically, hourly workers have the opportunity to earn overtime or double time for working more than expected or on holidays, giving them control of the size of their paycheck. Another benefit is that once hourly workers leave the job, they can unplug from the rigors and stresses of their occupation and relax unmolested until the next workday. If they are called into work for an emergency, overtime and double time make it worthwhile.

On the other hand, hourly positions are more accessible to lay off in times of economic trouble, workers can feel compelled to work more hours than they want to in order to keep their jobs, and many hourly positions lack benefits if they fail to meet certain weekly thresholds of hours worked. Moreover, a paycheck is dependent on showing up to work when needed; this can be a challenge in times of personal or familial trouble. Finally, some hourly workers need more commitment to the vision of the organization and meaningful work due in part to not having any buy-in or being compensated relative to the success of the enterprise.

White-collar employees tend to perform administrative tasks and have significant educational training that qualifies them for these roles. Two parties, management, and the new hire, arrive at a figure for a year’s salary and benefits in exchange for completing specified responsibilities. While this compensation method can provide job and financial security, it also often requires more than 40 hours per week of commitment.

Often, salaried employees spend their evenings responding to emails, texts, and phone calls. This new phenomenon of 24/7 availability is driving a large segment of the workforce to feel trapped by their job leading to anxiety and stress, mistakes being made and burnout.

Furthermore, many salaried positions have a bonus structure that rewards certain behaviors and the achievement of specific goals; this may lead to unhealthy competition in the workplace, strained relationships among colleagues and encourages the 24/7 on-the-clock mentality, potentially distorting the mission of the organization. Sadly, to paraphrase Neil Young, these workers are burning out quickly rather than fading away over the decades of a satisfying career.

With that being said, the question: How can we encourage the behaviors we desire in our hires, achieve the goals we have for the organization, and maintain the healthy physical, mental and emotional dispositions of our workers? As the adage goes, “happy wife, happy life,” perhaps we can extrapolate that on a grander scale.

I ask, is it possible to promote enthusiasm for the task and efficiency in accomplishing it while still holding employees accountable for their production, behavior and attitude? Here are some ideas for employees and managers to accomplish that.

<strong>• Achieve a healthy work-life balance:</strong> Human beings are a complex system of interrelated aspects; we must take care of each of them. Being available 24/7 is not a recipe for good health into perpetuity. Make time for the things that are important in your life. Make time for family, friends, hobbies, sleep, exercise, and a good book, and diligently pursue personal and professional development. Feed your brain, your body and your soul; positive results are sure to follow.

<strong>• Snuggle up to your spiritual side:</strong> 21st Century Americans neglect their spiritual lives at an alarming rate, and this phenomenon can be seen by the absence of worshippers at local churches, synagogues, temples and mosques. Make time to connect with your spiritual side. Meditation, yoga, contemplating nature, deep breathing, visualization exercises and embracing the power of prayer can yield many benefits and help you focus on the most important things.

<strong>• Embrace your need for autonomy:</strong> The American way is predicated on the maxim of manifest destiny; we can control our destinies. Each of us desires to be our own boss; we know what’s best for us and can be trusted to make those decisions. Is it possible to apply this to the world of work? Potentially, but only if it is combined with accountability.

As author Simon Sinek said, “When we tell people to do their jobs, we get workers. We get leaders when we trust people to get the job done.” Trust your employees or co-workers to do the right thing. Allow and encourage them to think critically and outside of the box in order to develop innovative solutions. If you share some of your executive power, you might amplify the voltage of the organization.

<strong>• Trust, yet verify:</strong> An applicable Russian proverb that President Ronald Reagan co-opted and used with his dealings with the Soviet Union. Trust is undoubtably empowering; however, if taken too far, employees will take charge of the proverbial henhouse and take advantage of you. Keep your direct reports honest, asking thoughtful questions in a curious and non-confrontational way.

What are they working on? Why did they choose to do it that way? What problems do they see? How can this be done? How will this benefit the organization? It is OK to fail; however, we have to learn from those attempts in learning. If we don’t reflect on what was and what is, how can we arrive at what ought to be?

<strong>• Unplug and never be too available:</strong> Make it a habit of not checking work texts and emails after you arrive home or perhaps after eating dinner. Most of the time, work-related issues can wait until the following day. Keep your time, yours, and stay away from distracting technology that keeps you in constant fear of missing out. Put your phone on silent mode and be present in the moment with whomever you spend your time.

In fact, iPhones have a sleep setting that you can set that reduces the chances for distraction by limiting notifications and calls as you recharge your batteries for the next day. Take advantage of it and break the metaphorical chains that constant exposure to technology has placed on you.

In the final analysis, and as said by Burke above, the preceding points are just ideas for achieving a healthy physical, mental, social and spiritual balance. There are a myriad of strategies and techniques out there to use. The key takeaway here is to do something. Make time for the things you care about and forget about the rest.

Adaptation to a new reality is the product of constant change; if you take steps now, you might improve your personal life and professional realm.