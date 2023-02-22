Briefcase: Feb. 22, 2023

<strong>Kankakee County government wins finance award</strong>

Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada recently awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to <strong>Kankakee County</strong> for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2021, according to a press release from GFOA.

The report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.