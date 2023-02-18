Fitness Premier renovating Bourbonnais location

Fitness Premier started out 2023 in grand fashion, as the workout gym celebrated 20 years in business at its Bourbonnais location on the corner of Main Street NW and Brown Boulevard.

Its lease was also up at the end of December 2022 and after contemplating a possible move, the ownership group decided to buy the building, which used to be a CVS Pharmacy, at 350 Main St. NW in Bourbonnais. The owners closed on the property on Jan. 6 and are in the process of renovating the gym.

“Now we’re at the point where we can do what we want, when we want to do it,” said Mike Orwig, general manager and one of three co-owners. “So we’re doing it kind of in phases, and we want everything’s done by April. We’re doing a re-grand opening.”

Orwig said the company has $100,000 of new equipment ordered that will add to the Life Fitness machines it already has as well as tons of free weights on the workout floor. Approximately 4,000 square feet of space is going to be redone, and the new equipment will replace most of the treadmills that take up the south side of the workout area.

The tanning beds will be moved into the locker rooms, and those locker rooms are going to be renovated. The total renovation is about $350,000.

“We have our own construction company and our own real estate company, so we’re trying to do it all internally which is good,” Orwig said.

The re-grand opening is planned for April 6.

Orwig, a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and Millikin University, is part of the ownership group which includes Rick King and Jason Markowicz, both of Tinley Park.

<strong>Wellness recovery</strong>

An eight-person sauna is being installed in the back part of the workout area, which is part of Fitness Premier’s wellness recovery. There will also be massage beds, cryotherapy and compression boots.

Orwig said it’s a direction health clubs are going to — it’s more than just working out physically. It’s about their mental health, too.

“That’s what we’re trying to do, is really invest in that side of the business,” he said. “Once you get them in, and they love the feel, now we can talk to them about health and fitness after they feel good.”

Orwig said that’s what health clubs on the coasts and in bigger markets are already doing.

“No one in Bourbonnais is doing this, in what we’re doing now,” he said. “It’s important.”

The main floor will also have yoga and spin classes as well as weight training.

There’s a room upstairs that will be leased to Thrive Integrative, beginning March 1. It includes infusion-injection therapy, natural weight loss and noninvasive services.

“People want to go in, do their own thing, but they also want to feel good and feel better and leave with a smile on their face,” Orwig said.

Childcare is offered for members from 8 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday and Saturday.

<strong>Change in workout focus</strong>

Orwig, who played football at B-B and Millikin, said Fitness Premier is changing its workout focus to meet changing demand.

“We’re condensing our cardio area down and we’re adding more strength equipment,” he said. “There’s been a shift in the fitness industry.”

Orwig said less people are wanting cardio, which has become outdated. He said he saw the shift post-COVID.

“More people are wanting to lift weights,” he said. “It’s kind of cool again to work out, and that’s been the shift. We’ve seen the average demographic of people coming into our clubs has drastically dropped. Pre-COVID it was probably 40 to 60 [years old], and now it’s like 15 to 25. There’s been a definite shift in the market.”

Orwig said it’s all part of listening to the consumer.

“Sometimes during the day, even in our prime time, no one is on a treadmill,” he said.

The prime time for working out in all of Fitness Premier’s clubs are from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

<strong>Membership</strong>

Fitness Premier boasts 1,900 members, and fees start at $35 per month. It’s staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and members have access 24-7 through an app on their phones that will unlock the doors. No contracts are required, and it’s all month-to-month.

Most members don’t always stick to a regimen after several months, so Fitness Premier is trying to earn their membership.

“We’re spending a significant amount of time in the front end making sure not only that they enjoy their membership, but what are they doing when they’re a member?” Orwig said. “So showing them how to work out correctly, making sure they’re coming in and reaching out when they don’t. … We want it to be a good experience.”

The ownership group operates 17 Fitness Premier gyms across Illinois, Indiana and Iowa. Orwig is on the operational side for the locations in Bourbonnais, Crete and Manteno. Keegan Mraz is the manager of the Bourbonnais and Manteno gyms.

The gym began as Cardinal Fitness in 2003 before changing its name to Premier Fitness in 2009. The Manteno location opened in 2009. Fitness Premier employs 15 full- and part-time employees at each of the Bourbonnais and Manteno gyms.

• Opened in 2003 as Cardinal Fitness

• Changed name to Fitness Premier in 2009

• Opened Manteno location in 2009 at 32 N. Oak St.

• Opened Crete location in 2016

• Operates 17 gyms across Illinois, Indiana and Iowa

• Purchased building at Bourbonnais gym at 350 Main St. NW in 2023