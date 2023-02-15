Main Street: Feb. 15, 2023

As a business professor and a proponent of change management strategies, it is essential to recognize change within your organization and get adequate employee buy-in. Any change initiative impacts and influences the organizational culture.

According to corporate culture expert Dr. Edgar Schein, the following dictums are essential tasks in improving your organizational culture, which is predicated on: 1) Improving the efficiency of work practices. 2), Improving the quality of products and services your organization provides. 3) Making your workplace safer. 4) Making work life more engaging, thereby, improving the quality of life at work. 5) Improving the habitual tasks to make them accessible and more effective. 6) Teaching, coaching and mentoring your team members. 7) Influencing the people below you, above you and around you to new ways of thinking or a new behavior that better reflects your beliefs.

However, discordant themes emerge within the organizational culture when subcultures form to circumvent the proposed change initiatives. Recently, I have witnessed several organizations stifled through concerted efforts of employees engaging in misinformation, quiet quitting, insubordination and refusing to adhere to the standards of organizational accountability both at a micro and macro level. The consequential results of employee disengagement, and reframing subcultures as the dominant force, result in the organization further spiraling into chaos and anarchy.

It has been said that the culture of any organization is shaped by the worst behavior the leader is willing to tolerate. No wonder ineffectual leaders’ tolerance of “bad behavior” reinforces and solidifies subcultures that decimate not only the vision and purpose of the organization but further embolden “bad employees” to continue their disruptions and destruction of the organization’s internal and external stakeholders.

Infusing ideologies of change strategies is the ability of diamond-level leaders to deal effectively with subcultures and disengaged employees. To counter subcultures, and offer assistance to the emerging leader, an interesting article was written by Maggie Wooll titled “Dealing with Difficult Employees (8 Tips to Succeed).” I will highlight the salient points of Wooll’s article and then make my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

A glaring deficiency is evident. In 2019, 79% of employees reported being disengaged in their work. Furthermore, Wooll presented evidence in her article that disengaged employees often exhibit problematic behavior because of frustration. Difficult employees are bad news for owners. They can create a toxic work environment and lead to higher staff turnover, lower performance, and poor customer relations. Exacerbating these unhealthy behaviors are a confluence of factors such as lack of motivation, the absence of making an impact, poor attitudes, undermining their supervisor’s authority and sentiment that there’s no upward growth or potential for advancement.

Wooll offers eight steps for identifying and dealing with difficult employees below to mitigate these behaviors and offer workable solutions to enhance the culture seeded with trust and cooperation.

<strong>1. Critique behavior, not people:</strong> (Influential leaders focus on the employee’s behavior and not personal factors. While the employee’s conduct is problematic, the solution is to determine the underlying factors causing the issue. Offer specific solutions to correcting their conduct and support the employee by rewarding positive and not negative behavior patterns. Finally, communicate the expectations and be willing to assist the employee in how their behavior is negatively impacting the organization and their peers.)

<strong>2. Identify the causes of the problem:</strong> (Central to correct the employee’s behavior is to understand the critical issues affecting their performance, including their work, relationship with other colleagues, and personal issues that prevent them from performing their job satisfactorily. If the leader cannot ascertain or isolate the root issue of the problem, it will continue to escalate, and the problem will proliferate throughout the organization.)

<strong>3. Be open to feedback:</strong> (Oftentimes, problematic behavior results in the employee’s perception and experience in their work environment. Leaders must be willing to engage in open and constructive feedback that allows the employee to feel safe to disclose their issues and opinions. Influential leaders utilize active listening techniques to ascertain the problem, enable the employee to feel they are being listened to and then connect the behavior to positive change patterns and attitudes.)

<strong>4. Give clear directions:</strong> (Ineffectual leaders rarely provide clear directions and often leave their employees dazed and confused. Influential leaders set forth instructions clearly and effectively. Effective feedback strategies include asking your employees questions and understanding the direction you are asking them to achieve, as well as conveying concrete illustrations and information necessary for them to improve their behavior.)

<strong>5. Write down expectations and specific consequences:</strong> (Change initiatives for correcting employee’s behaviors include documenting expectations and behavioral changes. Equally compelling is the ability to document any consequences of failing to make the necessary behavioral changes. Offering a clear and precise direction for the expected change provides a higher probability of success in remediation efforts and behavioral changes.

<strong>6. Monitor progress:</strong> (Concurrent with your employee’s action plan, the next step is to monitor their progress, which includes getting feedback from other coworkers, evaluating work quality and having frequent one-to-one meetings to discuss their improvement. Finally, with observations, documentation and transparency, use these metrics to evaluate their performance and the next steps needed.)

<strong>7. Plan ahead:</strong> (Diamond-level organizations plan and prepare with a meticulous selection process to alleviate problems with difficult employees. Effective strategies include background checks and your HR department investigating a candidate’s behavior in their previous work and reasons for leaving. If you fail to plan, then you plan to fail.)

<strong>8. Stay calm and show respect:</strong> (Tensions flair, and employees may get upset when presented with negative feedback or being fired. Diamond-level leaders’ and managers’ body language and attitude is reflected in remaining calm and avoiding judgments and criticism. Stick to the facts and remain professional, respectful, and honest. At times, difficult employees’ behavior results from feeling undervalued, and, as a leader-manager, it is paramount to get to the root cause of their problematic employee before you resort to drastic and extreme measures.)

In every practical sense, dealing with difficult employees is a daunting task. There are some simplistic solutions for coping with and remediating toxic or problematic employees in your organization. Wooll wrote the following:

• Talk to human resources.

• Consider your role in the problem.

• Address their lack of motivation.

• Know when it is time to let them go.

In the final analysis, leadership is more of an art than a science. Having a colossal impact on the organization is the formation of subcultures and toxic behaviors that, left untreated, can severely impact and destroy the organization. While no leader enjoys dealing with the consequential aspects of difficult employees, it is essential to deal effectively and to take a calm and rational approach to the situation by analyzing all factors before taking the requisite action.

The answer is never obvious and is usually layers beneath the surface. It is wise to remember the Titanic was not sunk by the iceberg in front of it but by the unseen mammoth iceberg that lay beneath the surface and remained invisible.