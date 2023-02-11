Chicago Auto Show opens this weekend

It’s that time of year where one can escape the winter doldrums by taking a drive up north to check out the Chicago Auto Show.

The 2023 Chicago Auto Show opens today and runs through Feb. 20 at McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Drive in Chicago. The first auto show was held in 1901, and it has grown so exponentially that it now takes up two expedition halls inside McCormick Place.

More than 20 automobile manufacturers, both domestic and foreign, are represented once again. Electric vehicles will be front and center at many of the exhibits, especially at the redesigned Chicago Drives Electric indoor test track and education hub.

This new area, located in the South Hall, will feature a one-stop-shop for consumers to experience and learn about all aspects of the EV, according to a Chicago Auto Show news release.

The area will feature electric vehicles from five brands: BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Nissan and Volkswagen. BMW has its i4, i7 and iX, while Cadillac showcases its LYRIQ. Chevy still has its Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, Nissan its ARIYA and Leaf and Volkswagen has the ID.4.

Consumers can ride along with professional drivers on the track and experience the unique feel of driving in an electric vehicle, including the power that comes from instant torque, according to the release. Each manufacturer will manage its own registration process within the track so attendees can ride in a variety of EVs.

“The redesigned Chicago Drives Electric indoor track, powered by ComEd, is bigger and better than before providing the perfect place for consumers to compare many EV models all in one location,” said Chicago Auto Show Chairman Kevin Keefe in the news release. “We know that consumers have questions about electric vehicles, and we designed this educational and experiential hub to provide the experts and resources to answer them.”

Other auto manufacturers will bring their EVs and hybrids to display on their own tracks, including Hyundai, Jeep, Ford and Toyota. Of course, the Chicago Auto Show wouldn’t be complete without all the other displays on gas-powered vehicles from every manufacturer.

It’s a great opportunity to check out a car, SUV, truck and van one might be interested in purchasing this year. Each brand has representatives on hand to answer any question consumers might have. It’s a way to check out what they have to offer before you head over to a local dealer to buy that new car you always wanted.

The Chicago Auto Show runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, except the final day of the show which closes at 8 p.m. on Feb. 20.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors age 62 and older, $10 for children age 4-12, and children age 3 and younger are free. McCormick Place is a cashless only venue.

The best way to get to the show is by auto, taking Interstate 57 to I-94 and exiting at 31st Street east. Take a left on King Drive and follow the signs to McCormick Place. It’s approximately an hour’s drive from Kankakee.

There are three main McCormick Place lots — A, B and C. Lot A and C are $25. Lot B is $16. All McCormick Place lots are $11 after 6 p.m. during Chicago Auto Show dates only. Parking fees must be paid by credit card. VISA, MasterCard and American Express are accepted.

You can also take the Metra Electric line from University Park, and there’s a stop at McCormick Place. Metra is making extra stops at the auto show. Visit <a href="https://www.metra.com" target="_blank">metra.com</a> for details.

For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit <a href="https://www.chicagoautoshow.com" target="_blank">chicagoautoshow.com</a>.