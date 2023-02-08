Main Street: Feb. 8, 2023

This week I’m going in a very different direction. The column starts out relatively light-hearted but leads to a serious issue that can have for life and death consequences.

Punxsutawney Phil was once again up to his old tricks this past week. His forecasts are about as accurate and laughable as throwing darts blind folded. But it is good fun. Chances are most of you have seen the 1993 award-winning movie “Ground Hog Day.” It features Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell.

Incidentally, the film was not filmed in Punxsutawney, Pa., but rather in the town square of the Chicago suburb of Woodstock. Like many people who every year at Christmas time watch “A Christmas Story,” “Ground Hog Day” has become a similar perennial favorite on Feb. 2.

As it turns out, Phil [Bill Murray] gets caught in a time warp where he keeps repeating Ground Hog Day over and over again [38 times in all]. Eventually, Murray figures out the bizarre space he is trapped in. He also learns he can cumulatively remember what happened the previous day. He also realizes he can do anything, including jumping off a building, kidnapping the groundhog and driving off a cliff, stepping in front of a truck, and survive to wake up to yet another Ground Hog Day hearing Sonny and Cher’s “I’ve Got You, Babe.”

After utilizing this peculiar time trap for devious and mean purposes, he starts using it for growing up, maturing and helping others. At this point, he is freed from the time trap. Good fun and lots of laughs, but this is not life at all. There are many cases where you don’t get another chance.

I’m leading to a somber topic, but before I go there, I must also share a little about chaos theory. From the Oxford dictionary, chaos theory is “The branch of mathematics that deals with complex systems whose behavior is highly sensitive to slight changes in conditions, so that small alterations can give rise to strikingly great consequences.”

If you have driven long enough, most of us are involved in auto accidents. Hopefully, they are minor fender benders, but many of you have been involved in more severe collisions.

Fortunately, in driving more than a million miles during my lifetime, the accidents I’ve been involved in have ranged from minor to moderate in nature. But one of the first things I always think is, “If I had had one more cup of coffee or maybe one less cup, I would not have been at the intersection or stretch of road at that moment.” I am confident that you may have had the same thoughts.

Chaos theory helps to explain this phenomenon. Still, we ask why. In worst-case scenarios, people naturally question, “Why would God let that happen.”

That being said, we fail to consider all the times something did not happen. Whether you think life is purely random, believe in guardian angels or share my view in Providential mercy, during our lifetimes’ hundreds if not thousands of things did not happen that could have.

Regardless, bad things happen to good people, but there are some things we can do to give ourselves a much better chance of surviving. At work, wear safety equipment, slow down on snowy highways and refrain from texting.

Next, I will focus on two recent tragic stories in my new state of Iowa that resulted in the deaths of several people, because of failing to wear safety belts.

After more than 50 years of evidence on wearing seat belts, about 10% of drivers still fail to do so. In 2022 some 15,000 lives were saved by seat belts, but an alarming 51% of people killed in accidents were not wearing them or not in proper childhood restraints. Across the years living in Kankakee County, I recall countless deaths because of failure to do the right thing. This is on my mind this week because these two tragic accidents, I will summarize below, probably all five lives lost could have been saved.

KCRG-TV of Cedar Rapids summarizes the first one: “State officials have named the four people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Grundy County on Friday. “According to the Iowa State Patrol, [persons] age 22, 4, 2, and 1, were killed in the crash. Nine other people were injured. Troopers believe that the van lost control, entering the median and rolling. Four people inside the van were ejected from it during the crash. Troopers believe that nobody killed in the incident was wearing a seatbelt or using a child’s car seat at the time of the crash.”

What a great tragedy. Perhaps the van was overcrowded, and seat belts or restraints were unavailable, but these were senseless deaths.

In a more personal case for us, a 44-year-old man, the son of some very close friends, was driving on a rural gravel road around 8 p.m. in early February. The roads were slick. Whether he was driving too fast is unknown. But his Ford F350 truck slipped off the road into a deep ditch and hit a creek bank. He was partially ejected from the truck, and the truck rollover on him.

This happened less than two miles from his home. Even though there was a farm home just across the road, the snow was so deep that he was not discovered until the following day at 2:30 p.m. This relatively young man was an ambitious entrepreneur whose life was needlessly cut short.

My message to all of this whether you are a driver, passenger, employer or employee never ever pull out of your driveway without buckling up. Employers must make this absolutely mandatory on company time. If you don’t have enough seat belts to buckle everyone, don’t take them; if your seat belt is broken, get it fixed; if you won’t wear one, cut up your license and don’t drive at all.

Parents and grandparents — set the example but also reinforce this message verbally. Consider clipping this column out and sharing it with your loved ones.

“Teaching the world to be careful is a constructive service worthy of God’s great gift of life to man.” — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Harold H. Burton (1946)