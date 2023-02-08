Briefcase: Feb. 8, 2023

<strong>Fitness Premier honors local manager</strong>

Fitness Premier held its fourth-annual Fitness Premier Summit in early December, allowing brand executives, owners and operators to come together for a two-day event.

Fitness Premier CEO Jason Markowicz described the leadership summit as a great chance for collaboration, connection and celebration. In fact, many Illinois employees were uniquely honored for their achievements in front of their peers.

Accolades included recognition of <strong>Keegan Mraz</strong>, of the Fitness Premier Manteno rookie of the year and a hustler of the year. Alexi Knake, of the Champaign and Mahomet locations, was named manager-operator of the year and a hustler of the year. Dana Odegaard from the Minooka location received the cornerstone award.

“I am very honored and grateful to have received these awards,” Mraz said. “My team from the Manteno and Bourbonnais locations have done an amazing job stepping up when it’s needed and continue to grow themselves. I would also like to thank Mike Orwig for all the time he has put into both the locations and developing the staff. I am super excited for everything we have planned this year.”

The summit also celebrated a number of Illinois club locations earning club revenue awards, with Minooka reaching $1 million to earn entry into the $1 Million Dollar Club, Manteno hitting $750,000, and Crete, Mahomet, Bourbonnais, Cedar Lake, Coal City and Champaign all being inducted into the $500,000 Club.

Markowicz said he feels very fortunate to be surrounded by such great team members throughout Illinois.

Fitness Premier Manteno is at 32 N. Oak St., Manteno. It’s open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. It’s closed on Sunday. For more information, call 815-468-6000.