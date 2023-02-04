Briefcase: Feb. 4, 2023

<strong>IMH extends Tilstra as CEO</strong>

The Board of Directors of Iroquois Memorial Hospital announced recently that <strong>Mike Tilstra</strong> signed a contract to continue in the position of CEO for the next two years. It became effective Jan. 17.

Tilstra came to IMH in January of 2022 after retiring as administrative director at Nexes Academy for the past 30 years. The board said it was clear that Tilstra was the right fit for the hospital.

“We have been aware of his work for years, and he will lead us into the new era of health care for our community,” the news release said.

Since 1916, IMH has been part of the Iroquois County community. Tilstra and his team have made a number of improvements in the past year that have to led to increased revenue and services for the hospital, according to the release.

The board said it looks forward to working more closely with Tilstra and his team to advance health care in the region by building connections among the hospital and clinics within its system to solidfy the hospital’s future.