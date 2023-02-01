Briefcase: Feb. 1, 2023

<strong>Iroquois Federal Foundation opens grant applications</strong>

The <strong>Iroquois Federal Foundation</strong> was established in July 2011, and since that time the Foundation has awarded more than $2,646,000 to 501©3 organizations in the Illinois counties of Champaign, Iroquois, Kankakee, and Vermilion and in the Osage Beach, Mo., area.

The Foundation has identified five areas that it emphasizes in support: affordable housing, education, health and human services, youth programs and general community improvement. Grant applicants must demonstrate Section 501©3 status and relevance to the Foundation’s areas of giving.

Questions about the grant application or other information can be directed to Rhonda Pence, 201 E. Cherry St., Watseka IL 60970 or by calling 815-432-2476. The grant applications are also available on the foundation’s website, iroquoisfed.com, under the Site Link, IF Foundation.