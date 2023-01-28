Briefcase: Jan. 28, 2023

<strong>Riverside Healthcare adds nurse practitioner to its psychiatry team</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of <strong>Crystal Davis</strong>, board-certified nurse practitioner, to its team of psychiatric specialists.

Davis completed her Bachelor of Science in nursing at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. She then went on to complete a Master of Science in nursing at Walden University in Minneapolis.

In addition to her education, Davis is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society and the Illinois Nurses Association.

Davis is passionate about community mental health and developing positive relationships with patients and their families.

Riverside’s Center for Emotional Well-Being offers comprehensive mental health services under one roof. This includes Pathways, group therapy and psychiatric specialist’s offices.

For more information on immediate mental health assistance, contact the Riverside Central intake department at 844-442-2551 or visit the emergency department at Riverside Medical Center.

Davis is seeing patients at Riverside Medical Group Psychiatric Specialists at 400 S. Kennedy Drive in Bradley. To schedule an appointment, call 815-937-1237. For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.