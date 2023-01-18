Main Street: Jan. 18, 2023

With the rhythmic frequency of another revolution around the sun and emblazoned in our almanac, the new year, 2023, has roared in like a lion. Our collective spirits sing the refrain of “Auld Lang Syne” with the remembrance of days past with the lyrics, “Should auld acquaintance be forgot; And never brought to mind? Should auld acquaintance be forgot; And the days of auld lang syne?”

While we may shed a tear for the past year and old acquaintances that may have moved on, we are reminded that our fond remembrance for last year has held many successes and failures.

Modulating our expectations of bygone days and nostalgic years of the past; resounding New Year’s resolutions that often are forgotten as quickly as they are pronounced; we are reminded that success is often fleeting, and failure is never fatal. While we are all busy with the upcoming new year with a sense of urgency, we need to be prompted to focus on the essentials that move us toward diamond-level leadership stratagems. Leaders often fail when they habitually practice and engage in leadership complacency with a sense of urgency rather than concentrating on the essentials of achievement.

Curtailing leadership failures is often predicated on having the requisite knowledge of possessing Emotional Intelligence, having exceptional communication skills, and having the foresight to acknowledge your mistakes and use them as crucible learning moments for your team. As such, an interesting article was written by Glenn Llopis titled “The Dangers of Complacent Leadership.”

I will highlight the salient points of Llopis’s article and then make my comments in parentheses in how to add to your leadership domain.

Battling headwinds of leadership complacency often ride in tandem with urgency and change. Llopis asserted, “Leadership is a journey, and the best leaders know how to pace themselves accordingly. It’s easy for market leaders to grow complacent when they feel the alternative is to take two steps back before taking one step forward in an effort to find their footing in today’s changing terrain.”

As illustrated below, here are some critical dictums to assist you in navigating the turbulence of urgency and complacency while maintaining the essentials of diamond-level leadership strategies.

<strong>1. Fear settles in:</strong> (Inept leaders capitulate to organizational political and employee dynamics. The fear of failure encapsulates these leaders with feeling exposed and vulnerable. Competent leaders, on the other hand, practice leading others through courage, refined decision-making processes, and can deal with adversity head-on. Ralph Waldo Emerson opined, “Always do what you are afraid to do.” Fear is often more dangerous in your thoughts than in reality.)

Llopis further said, “The more complacent you are as a leader, the more unpredictable the environment becomes and your ability to control and lead in it.)

<strong>2. Attention to detail fades: (</strong>Usually, when the pressure mounts, attention to detail fades. Incompetent leaders lose focus on managing the details and get lost in the cascading moving parts surrounding them. Diamond-level leaders know the devil is in the details and do not become overwhelmed with being complacent; rather they concentrate on resolving the issue at hand and motivate their team to bring forth new solutions to the actual problems facing the organization.)

<strong>3. Tensions unknowingly begin to mount:</strong> (Chaotic leaders embellish their problems with the fear of failure and looking incompetent to their team. Llopis asserted, “When this happens, leaders lose executive presence and become disruptive and restless from the mounting demands of their growing complacency — which begins to reverberate throughout the rest of the team and amongst their colleagues.”

Exceptional leaders intuitively understand they are always in the spotlight and that all eyes are always on them. The end result is never to let complacency derail the team or organization’s momentum.)

<strong>4. Reactive thinking:</strong> (Incomparable leaders engage in proactive and critical thinking. If you are reacting, you are becoming slower in your thinking, less decisive, and accrue bad habits, which lead to be more reactive thinking. Proactive thinking negates reactive thinking and allows the leader and direct reports to promulgate the essentials of the task and not just the urgency, which often primes the failure.)

<strong>5. Stop leading:</strong> (Meagre leaders who practice complacency become more of a follower than a leader. Llopis affirmed, “Over time, complacent leaders begin to play it too safely — losing respect, trust and loyalty from their employees as well as other leaders in the organization. When this happens, they begin to lose confidence in their own abilities, trust in themselves and in others. This behavioral shift makes them feel too vulnerable to lead and more comfortable following.” The accumulation of complacency can mark the end of the leader’s reign when their team commences devaluing and disrespecting their leader.)

Underpinning these issues as described above, leadership expert Warren Bennis as discussed in his book, “On Becoming a Leader,” quipped, “Complacency makes you more of a manager than a leader.”

Further, Bennis declared, “The manager does things right and has their eye on the bottom line; the leader does the right thing and has their eye on the horizon.”

In many ways, complacent leaders are more managers than leaders. They look for the urgency of doing things right rather than doing the right things, which is essential for organization’s success.

Taken at face value, here are some excellent leadership quotes to assist you in your quest to become a diamond-level leader and negate complacent tendencies.

• “You manage things; you lead people.” <strong>— Rear Admiral Grace Murray Hopper</strong>

• “Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality.” <strong>— Warren Bennis</strong>

• “My definition of leadership is this: The capacity and the will to rally men and women to a common purpose and the character which inspires confidence.” <strong>— General Montgomery</strong>

• “Leadership is lifting a person’s vision to high sights, the raising of a person’s performance to a higher standard, the building of a personality beyond its normal limitations.” <strong>— Peter Drucker</strong>

• “Become the kind of leader that people would follow voluntarily, even if you had no title or position.” <strong>— Brian Tracy</strong>

• “You don’t lead by pointing and telling people some place to go. You lead by going to that place and making a case.” <strong>— Ken Kesey</strong>

• “Men make history and not the other way around. In periods where there is no leadership, society stands still. Progress occurs when courageous, skillful leaders seize the opportunity to change things for the better.” <strong>— Harry S. Truman</strong>

• “People buy into the leader before they buy into the vision.” <strong>— John Maxwell</strong>

• “The essence of leadership is that you have to have a vision. It’s got to be a vision you articulate clearly and forcefully on every occasion. You can’t blow an uncertain trumpet.” <strong>— The Rev. Theodore Hesburgh</strong>

• “The key to successful leadership today is influence, not authority.” <strong>—Kenneth Blanchard</strong>

In the final analysis, leadership is more of an art than a science. Diamond-level leaders ascribe to the above intuit the ability to garner respect, knowledge, trust, open and honest communications and transparency with their team. Ineffectual leaders are constricted and are mired in the morass of indecision, fear of failure, reactive rather than proactive thinking, and in the end, stop leading their teams.

In 2023 let us be effective in our pursuit of leadership and resolve and strive not to be complacent in any area of our lives. Live with the mantra of being essential and resolute rather than hindered with a sense of urgency.