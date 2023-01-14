Briefcase: Jan. 14, 2023

<strong>Riverside grows Psychiatric Specialists team</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of <strong>Ada Wang</strong>, a board-certified nurse practitioner, to its team of psychiatric specialists in Bradley.

Bringing nearly 20 years of experience, Wang has worked as both a nurse and a nurse practitioner in a variety of settings and specialties.

Wang completed her Bachelor of Science in nursing at the University of Illinois at Chicago, and a Master of Science in nursing-family nurse practitioner degree at Northern Illinois University. She then went on to get a post master’s certificate in psychiatric mental health from Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Penn.

In addition to her education, Wang is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and the American Nurses Association.

Wang sees patients at Riverside Medical Group — Psychiatric Specialists at 400 S. Kennedy Drive, Suite 300, in Bradley. To schedule an appointment, call 815-937-1237. For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.