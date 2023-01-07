Briefcase:

<strong>U-Haul ranks Illinois 49th growth state of ’22</strong>

PHOENIX — Illinois is the No. 49 growth state in America, according to the <strong>U-Haul</strong> Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022.

People arriving in Illinois in one-way U-Haul trucks increased close to 6% over 2021, while departures rose 5% year-over-year. Overall moving traffic slowed throughout most of the U.S. but remained busy in the Prairie State in 2022.

Do-it-yourself movers arriving in Illinois accounted for 49.3% of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in and out of the state (50.7% departures).

The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state, versus departing from that city or state, in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across the U.S. and Canada.

Texas paced the nation in growth for the fifth time since 2016. Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia round out the top five growth states. California ranks 50th and Illinois 49th for the third year in a row, indicating those states saw the largest net losses of one-way U-Haul trucks.

The top Illinois cities for netting U-Haul customers are Chicago, Melrose Park and Champaign. Other notable net-gain markets include Peoria, Evanston, Joliet, Danville, Rolling Meadows, Arlington Heights, Quincy, Decatur and Carbondale.

While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well states and cities are both attracting and maintaining residents. For more information, visit myuhaulstory.com.