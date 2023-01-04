Main Street: Jan. 4, 2023

It is Christmas Day, and as I am writing this article, it is a balmy 2 degrees outside with the winter vortex in full swing. As I reflect on the past year, it was ripe with blessings and difficulties.

However, I am imbued with a spirit of gratitude for being healthy and alive, as several friends and relatives have passed away this year. May we all take a moment of remembrance for those family and friends that are no longer with us yet remain in our hearts.

As we have penetrated the new year, I am reminded of this beautiful quote from David Steindl-Rast, who articulated, “It is not joy that makes us grateful; it is gratitude that makes us joyful.”

Hard-edged populism cajoles us into thinking we must have more, be more, and be like the celebrities that hawk trinkets of products that appear lifesaving and make our lives more glamorous but, in the end, are nebulous at best. The new year is not predicated on New Year’s resolutions that often fail, but an intrinsically motivating purpose of being the best you can be while not capitulating to the materialistic world we live.

Focusing on the new year, we should challenge ourselves to be the best we can be. We often fail when we measure or compare ourselves to others. Noticeably, we all have unique talents and gifts that are incomparable. Therefore, do not measure your success, which is often fleeting; rather assess if you are significant and add value to others.

From this perspective, an interesting article was advanced by Northstarmeetingsgroup.com titled “9 Leadership Lessons for 2023.” I will highlight their salient points and then add my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain. These aspirational ideas will help not only the leader but the business practitioner as well.

<strong>1. Listen:</strong> (Andy Sharpe, CEO Song Division, reminds us that exceptional leaders listen to their direct reports and stakeholders. We must listen to the nuances of the conversations and intuit what is being said. We can’t offer solutions or drive results if we only hear what we want to hear or think we have all the answers. Learn and practice active listening skills and watch your problems become solvable.)

<strong>2. Peak performance equals peak impact:</strong> (Tina Bonner, CEO, and founder, of Black in Meta, ascribes to taking care of first things first, namely if you are a leader, focus on a healthy lifestyle, which enables you to enter into the realm of peak performance. Empathy, communication and motivating others allow the organization to inculcate peak performance and optional impact.)

<strong>3. Open up:</strong> (Matthias Schultze, managing director German Convention Bureau, advances that successful leadership requires an open mind and structures. The requisite result is innovation, sharing your ideas, creating value and developing new business models for future growth, development and sustainability.)

<strong>4. What’s stopping you?</strong> (Paul McVeigh, performance psychologist, opines that many people have put their lives on pause for the last couple of years and have stopped themselves from living their best lives. The central tenant for living your best life is living your purpose and understanding where you are going, and what you truly want, and then realizing that the only constraint we have in life is time. Make the best use of your time, pursue your goals and utilize your talents to achieve your dreams.)

<strong>5. Don’t believe everything you think:</strong> (Daniel Scheffler, a travel writer, advises us to limit our self-defeating thoughts or mindsets that often derail our success and significance. By limiting our ego, we can step away from over-analyzing and prejudging to embrace everything from our heart, not the head; adventure, not fear.)

6. Be empathetic: (Drew S. Homgreen, chief brand officer of Meeting Professionals International, maintains that individually and collectively, we have been put through the proverbial ringer the past two-plus years, putting us in all different places mentally, physically and emotionally. However, by practicing being empathetic to others, we can find positive ground necessary for everyone to prosper with a more profound understanding of other’s needs, wants and desires.)

<strong>7. Create inclusive experiences:</strong> (Tracy Stuckrath, founder of Thrive! Meetings & Events, avowed that when team members feel appreciated, respected and know that their needs are being met in the organization, they feel more compelled to participate fully and make a difference. Therefore, building a culture of inclusivity in the organization encourages a new level of employee engagement and productivity.)

<strong>8. Understand yourself:</strong> (Kai Kight, keynote speaker, artist, composer and entrepreneur, testified that now is the time to build organizations, work environments and places of gathering built on intrinsically principled ideologies. We can only change the world by understanding and knowing ourselves first and then translating that into being a change agent for others.)

<strong>9. Kindness is a global superpower:</strong> (Carina Bauer, CEO of IMEX Group, expressed her view that leaders should prioritize kindness in all the forms it takes. Bauer further asserted when the global meetings and events industry comes together, I see — and feel — generosity, community, kindness, camaraderie, cooperation and, importantly, an innate understanding that business works best when countries are at peace, not war.)

Enshrined in these New Year’s resolutions for 2023, let us be reminded that we need to remain grateful for the New Year in concert with the above. I will share some of my favorite gratitude quotes as an aide-memoire.

• “The greatest source of happiness is the ability to be grateful at all times.” <strong>— Zig Ziglar</strong>

• “You cannot do a kindness too soon because you never know how soon it will be too late.” <strong>— Ralph Waldo Emerson</strong>

• “We often take for granted the very things that most deserve our gratitude.” <strong>— Cynthia Ozick</strong>

• “The thankful receiver bears a plentiful harvest.” <strong>— William Blake</strong>

• “We can only be said to be alive in those moments when our hearts are conscious of our treasures.” <strong>— Thornton Wilder</strong>

In the final analysis, we are entering a new year full of endless possibilities. Let us not be hamstrung by provocative rhetoric or unfilled New Year’s resolutions but let all of us ascend to new heights by maintaining a spirit of gratitude, empathy, kindness, forgiveness, diligence, serving others and fulfilling our life’s purpose.

These are not just New Year’s resolutions but a strident act of significance we can achieve all year long. May all of you have a joyous, peaceful, healthy, prosperous and Happy New Year.

I would also like to take this time to wish my mother, Rose Marie Battaglia-Piatt, a very happy birthday this week.