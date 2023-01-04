Briefcase: Jan. 4, 2023

<strong>Raymond CPA Group announces partner promotion</strong>

Raymond CPA Group LLC, a local certified public accounting firm in Bradley, recently announced that <strong>Laura Peters</strong>, CPA, has been promoted to partner effective Dec. 31, 2022.

“I am very excited to add Laura as a partner,” said Raymond CPA Group’s Managing Partner, Ray Raymond. “Her leadership and dedication to client service exemplify the core values of our CPA firm.”

Peters has more than nine years of public and four years of private accounting experience. She specializes in working with individuals and closely-held businesses. In addition to individual and business tax services, Peters assists her clients with IRS representation, monthly accounting, and a variety of other tax and accounting consulting services.

Peters’ accounting career started at Country Financial as a student intern where she was eventually hired and worked in the cost accounting department. After several years, Peters moved into public accounting, specializing in tax for businesses and individuals.

Peters graduated summa cum laude from Illinois State University with bachelor’s degrees in accounting and finance. She passed the CPA exam in 2009.

“I am thrilled to move into a partner role at such a great firm,” Peters said. “I look forward to continuing to contribute to the excellence of the firm and deliver our clients with super quality and service.”

For more information, visit raymondcpagroup.com.