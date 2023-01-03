Kankakee Land Bank looks to acquire 1st property

A development tool could begin moving tax delinquent and abandoned properties back into productive use in Kankakee County.

The program is the Kankakee County Land Bank Authority that was created in March of 2021 through an intergovernmental agreement between the city of Kankakee and Kankakee County. It’s relatively new in Illinois, though other states like Ohio have used it for years.

The city’s Economic and Community Development Agency Executive Director Barbi Brewer-Watson is the secretary of the Kankakee County Land Bank. The Land Bank board, Brewer-Watson said, is in the midst of trying to acquire its first property now.

Ultimately, she said, as many as 100 properties could be eligible to be acquired by the Land Bank in Kankakee County.

Other Illinois communities, like Rockford and Cook County, have active land banks, but not every area has one.

The gist of the land bank is to take properties where the owners have not paid the taxes for years, foreclose on them, and then get them into the hands of a new owner. While taxing bodies would lose out on the amount “owed” as those old tax bills are closed down, they would begin to get fresh payments from the new occupant.

At any rate, Brewer-Watson said some payment beats no payment. A feasibility study was done, she said, which showed a need.

“We need to get houses back on the tax rolls,” she said.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority began studying the concept in 2016-2017, Brewer-Watson said. The distressed properties could be residential, commercial or industrial. There is, she said, no magic dollar target on the amount owed or no magic size on the acreage that is empty.

Rather, Brewer-Watson explains the local land bank board is likely to target key properties that could make a difference in a community. A key property might vary in size, in location and in regard to the size of the community.

Illinois vacant and abandoned legislation said a community can declare a property as “neglected” if it meets several criteria, which could include being unoccupied for six months or more, being boarded-up, with utilities cut-off, code violations, unfinished construction and unpaid property taxes. A common problem, Brewer-Watson said, might occur when the owner of a property dies, and the heirs stop any upkeep and stop paying the taxes.

Brewer-Watson said Illinois property law is more complex than most states, but that Kankakee’s powers as a home rule community will give the city more ability to use the new Land Bank tool.

Kankakee County has a total of $547,000 in three federal grants to get the program underway, Brewer-Watson said. That money will pay for legal fees and acquisition costs.

Once the Land Bank acquires title to a property, it would then put out a request for proposals, opening up the land to potential bidders. Part of that process would be having the highest bid, but that is not the entire story, she said.

It will also be about a person’s ability to follow through, to have the resources to do what they would do with the property and how long it will take to get the project done. The idea is to “make an impact” in the community. In the same way that one vacant or boarded-up property can affect the value of its neighbors, one new renovation can spur investments by its neighbors, too.

Realtor Lisa Sanford is the president of the Land Bank board. Brewer-Watson said a search is now underway for an executive director for the board.

Kankakee Alderman David Baron represents the 2nd Ward, which includes much of the downtown Kankakee area. He said the land bank could make a big difference downtown, turning long vacant properties into new businesses.

Initially, the Kankakee County Board approved a resolution in March of 2021 that authorized Board Chairman Andy Wheeler to sign the IGA to establish the Kankakee Regional Land Bank.

The agreement had been in the planning stages for a long time, but the regional land bank got a boost when both the county and city of Kankakee were each awarded $175,000 grants from the state in December of 2020.

<em>Daily Journal associate editor Chris Breach also contributed to this story.</em>