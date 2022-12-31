Briefcase: Dec. 31, 2022

<strong>Rooted Wealth Advisors adds operation analyst</strong>

Rooted Wealth Advisors recently announced the addition of <strong>Missy Salazar</strong> as a new operations analyst. Salazar has a diverse background and unique skill set, making her the perfect Swiss-Army knife of the Rooted team.

As the new operations analyst, Salazar assists with administrative tasks in both the operations and the marketing teams. She joins Rooted Wealth Advisors after spending the past decade working on and managing her family farm.

Salazar has a passion to serve and help others, as her time as a former firefighter and paramedic can attest. Salazar and her family are also dedicated members of their church and love to serve every Sunday. Missy is married to Chris, and they have two daughters. She loves spending time with her family, working out and cooking.

Rooted Wealth Advisors is at 1521 N. Convent St., No. 800 in Bourbonnais. For more information, visit rootedretirement.com or call 815-918-4727.