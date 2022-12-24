Briefcase: Dec. 24, 2022

Riverside welcomes new doctor to its oncology team

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of <strong>Dr. Cassandra Lacher</strong> to its team of oncologists.

Prior to joining Riverside, Lacher was an oncology and hematology provider at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, Ind., where she also served as medical director for the department of oncology.

Lacher completed her master of health administration degree and doctor of osteopathic medicine degree at A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Mo. She then completed her internal medicine osteopathic residency and hematology-oncology fellowship at Michigan State University in Lansing, Mich.

In addition to her education, Lacher is very involved in the community and volunteers with numerous organizations. She is passionate about community oncology and providing adequate support services for patients to help them through their cancer diagnosis.

She is board-certified in oncology by the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine and is board-eligible in hematology.

Lacher sees patients at the Riverside Cancer Institute at 200 Riverside Drive in Bourbonnais. To schedule an appointment, call 815-933-9660. For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.