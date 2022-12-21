Main Street: Dec. 21, 2022

As we are in full swing into the holiday season and embarking on the verge of Christmas, we need to inculcate a spirit of gratitude and thanksgiving for all our daily blessings. While a cocktail of maladies seems incontrovertible, concurrent with a general malaise of inflation and political actors wreaking havoc in the world, we live in a country that is still worth fighting for and certainly one that is the envy of the world.

While we all need to recalibrate our sense of the “new normal” due to COVID-19, a discordant theme emerges: We seem to have withdrawn from our “past normal” to some audacious effort to protect ourselves and loved ones from passing on some continually evolving and changing virus. Public gatherings at churches, social events and public outings are rife with the constant refrain, protect yourself and your neighbors from passing on some harmful infections that continue to develop and decimate.

However, despite these “new normal infections,” we can, with forethought and careful planning, create a new culture of giving to enrich others through a spirit of giving and gratitude. As such, an interesting article written by Rebecca Taylor-Kent titled “5 Benefits of Giving.” I will highlight Taylor-Kent’s salient points and then make my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

Achieving an unparalleled view, Taylor-Kent advocates, “Giving comes in many different forms such as buying a present for someone, donating to charities or volunteering at a local soup kitchen or homeless shelter. Medical researchers have suggested that when we give to others, the hormone oxytocin is released, which induces feelings of warmth, euphoria and connection to others.”

In other words, when we give to someone or some charity, we not only help others but also make us feel better. Next, Taylor-Kent offers us five reasons to be charitable in this season of giving.

<strong>1. Giving makes us feel happy:</strong> (There is a direct correlation between giving and feeling better biologically. The hormone oxytocin is released within the brain and activates feelings associated with pleasure, social connections, trust, and thereby creating a warm glowing effect. In a Harvard research study, participants showed that their spirits were lifted more through giving to someone else than the predicted outcome of higher feelings through receiving. Thus, the biblical verse of Acts 20 verse 35, “It is better to give than receive,” still rings true from more than 2,000 years ago.)

<strong>2. Giving is good for health:</strong> (Taylor-Kent documented that researchers suggested that the main reason for giving can help to improve physical health and longevity is because it helps to decrease stress linked to health issues. Researcher Stephanie Brown conducted a study in 2003 on elderly couples where she found that those who provided practical help or emotional support to friends, relatives, spouses or neighbors had a much lower risk of dying over a five-year period than those who didn’t help at all. Interestingly, receiving help was not linked to reduced death risk. The benefits of giving outweigh the risks of not helping others and has the advantage of increasing your life span.)

<strong>3. Giving helps social connections:</strong> (The law of reciprocity is at work when you give, and others are more likely to reciprocate your kindness or generosity. While we are all aware of paying it forward, it seems typically unfashionable that the person you help may not return the favor back. Hopefully, they will help someone else in need down the road. Generosity often has unique rewards, such as being viewed more positively and charitable, which fosters an amplified sense of interdependence and cooperation in your social circles and sphere of influence.)

<strong>4. Giving evokes gratitude:</strong> (The spirit of gratitude is essential to creating a sustainable bond of happiness, health, and social connectivity with others. As Charles Dickens so eloquently wrote, “No one is useless in this world who lightens the burden of another.” Cultivating a culture of gratitude through words or actions generates personal happiness and boosts other people’s positivity as well as your own, according to Happiness Researcher Barbara Fredrickson.)

<strong>5. Giving is contagious:</strong> (An attitude of gratitude and a spirit of giving creates a ripple effect and inspires others to continue spreading joy, happiness and generosity to others. The consequential impact of gratitude accentuates and continues to spread through your social networks ad infinitum.)

Gratitude is an expansive iterative process that exceeds geographical boundaries, social circles and demographics. Further illustrating these concepts of gratitude are several quotes that will embolden you to form stronger social connections and enlarge your circle of influence to broaden the reciprocity of gratitude.

• “The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the grandest intention.” <strong>— Oscar Wilde</strong>

• “Every charitable act is a stepping stone toward Heaven.” <strong>— Henry Ward Beecher</strong>

• “If you want to lift yourself up, lift up someone else.” <strong>— Booker T. Washington</strong>

• “It is not how much we give but how much love we put into giving.” <strong>— Mother Teresa</strong>

• “Your greatness is not what you have; it is what you give.” <strong>— Unknown</strong>

• “Never worry about the numbers. Help one person at a time and always start with the person nearest to you.” <strong>— Mother Teresa</strong>

• “Giving is not just about making a donation. It is about making a difference.” <strong>— Kathy Calvin</strong>

• “Charity, like the sun, brightens everything around it.” <strong>— Confucius</strong>

• “Real generosity is doing something nice for someone who will never find out.” <strong>— Frank A. Clark</strong>

• “Nobody made a greater mistake than he who did nothing because he could only do a little.” <strong>— Edmund Burke</strong>

• “The charity you give will be your shade on the day of judgment.” <strong>— Unknown</strong>

• “The value of life is not in its duration but in its donation. You are not important because of how long you live; you are important because of how effective you live.” <strong>— Myles Munroe</strong>

• “Happiness doesn’t result from what we get but from what we give.” <strong>— Love life creative</strong>

In the final analysis, the effects of gratitude and the spirit of giving are incalculable as defined and discussed above. The art of giving has many benefits including the law of reciprocity, health benefits, creating enhanced community and stronger relationships. The holiday season, and especially Christmas, are based on giving and expressing our blessings by blessing others.

My Christmas wish to all of you is to share your blessings with others with a spirit of gratitude. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!