Briefcase: Dec. 17, 2022

<strong>Vivid Seats announces grand opening</strong>

<strong>Vivid Seats Inc.</strong>, a marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across events each year, announced Thursday it has opened its new corporate headquarters in the historic Marshall Field building at 24 E. Washington St. in downtown Chicago, where it has been headquartered since 2001.

“We are incredibly proud to have been based in Chicago for over two decades,” said Stan Chia, CEO of Vivid Seats. “Our new headquarters is both an investment in Vivid Seats’ current and future employees, as well as Chicago’s growing tech sector. As a technology company focused on innovation, this new space supports the ongoing growth of our business and our continued focus on attracting, retaining and fostering talent.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who was on site Thursday, said he’s thrilled Vivid Seats decided to invest further in Chicago.

“Not only has Vivid Seats seen record revenues and strong growth, but they’re doing it while consistently ranking among the best companies for employees,” he said. “Chicago is a world-class city for innovation and new ideas, and I look forward to seeing how Vivid Seats will continue to grow in that landscape.”

Vivid Seats fully renovated the 48,000-square-foot headquarters to support a scaled workforce and hybrid work model with shared and collaborative workspaces. The new headquarters incorporates modern design, collaborative spaces and the excitement of live events to create an innovative workplace. In addition to its famous architecture which provides an abundance of natural light and high ceilings, the historic building offers new amenities, including a full-service gym, coffee shop, bar, rooftop and a food court, among other benefits.

The iconic Marshall Field building and home to Macy’s flagship retail store in the Loop, is a Chicago Landmark, a National Historic Landmark and has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1978. It is operated by Brookfield Properties, and in 2021, Brookfield completed a major restoration and overhaul of the seven-story, 636,000-square-foot building into a modern office property with 15-foot ceilings and oversized windows.

The adaptive reuse of the historic building resulted in significant energy efficiency and other environmentally sustainable gains.