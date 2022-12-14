Main Street: Dec. 14, 2022

<em>“We often miss opportunity because it’s dressed in overalls and looks like work” — Thomas A. Edison</em>

<em>“Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.” — Tim Notke, basketball coach</em>

A wise friend of ours says that in tough times at work “The good give up and leave … the bad give up and stay.” A clarification – bad and good here does not necessarily refer to a person’s character, but rather their work habits and effort.

We have seen this “go or stay” phenomena play out in the past three years. There have been so many jobs available that many hard working, competent employees, have left low-paying, difficult work environments and have moved on. Unfortunately, the low performers too often have to stay.

This relatively new phenomena is known as “quiet quitting.” According to a Gallup survey, “quiet quitters” make up at least 50% of the U.S. workforce. Quiet quitting is the idea that people are disengaged at work and doing the minimum.

The term “quiet quitting” can be traced to a TikTok video. Most notably a career coach, Brian Creely, posted a video that went viral when he described this phenomenon in March 2022 by saying “More people are ‘quiet quitting’ instead of leaving”.

“Dirty Jobs” creator Mike Rowe commented on this issue on Brian Kilmeade’s radio show. youtube.com/watch?v=e62M3_pwuBI

This trend has been associated mostly with Gen Z workers, because they are frustrated with being characterized as lazy by older generations. However, this may be a misconception that this is more about creating a healthy work-life balance than trying to get fired. In fact, though, we have had always had unmotivated employees from age 18 to 78.

A few years ago, Don was interviewing for a job at Polk County Community College in Florida. He interviewed with Provost Steve Hull, who he had worked with at Eastern Iowa Community College in the early 1980s. As it turned out the timing was not right for Don, but because Steve and Don had worked together for many years he could have had the job.

But Steve pointed out that many Florida employers have to be very careful because there was a whole slew of people who wanted to move to Florida for all the ascetic reasons. But they more-or-less expected to retire on the job–not from the actual job or paycheck, but not expecting to have to work very hard!

The recent COVID response by our government and society deemed many jobs as “non-essential.” Sadly, this declaration has made some people feel less important at work. Since the pandemic of 2020, workforce participation rates are going down among most age groups. Those who are left may be tempted to adopt the posture of quiet quitting. And yet in this post-COVID era, there are still employees who are seeking purpose and well-being in their lives. When employees feel valued and find purpose at work, they are typically more engaged, loyal and productive.

McKinsey & Company surveyed workers in late 2020 and found that 70% find their sense of purpose is defined by work. Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, attributed a drop in productivity to remote work. However, the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated a rise in productivity after COVID lockdowns until companies started demanding that workers return to the office. In fact, CNBC reported that in June 2022, 52% of remote workers were very satisfied with their jobs, compared to only 47% of traditional workers in the office.

Employers and employees should not be viewed as adversaries. This requires respect from both parties. Managers need to be empathetic to workers while still serving customers and various stakeholders. Good listening skills and communicating why the work demands are necessary is the responsibility of managers.

This requires high emotional intelligence. But employees owe their employers a fair amount of work for the pay. It is an implied employment contract that requires a partnership mentality. It is understandable that employees want a healthy work-life balance.

Many younger workers in Gen Z have seen burnout in their parents, and they are guarding against the stress and exhaustion that they have witnessed. “Acting your wage” is another way to limit your engagement at work, but it may very well hurt your chances of promotion. If a minimum wage equals minimum effort, how would you ever advance or become more valuable to an employer?

On the other hand, every new generation of workers have to earn their right to a work-life balance. New accountants, for example, must recognize that during tax season it is work, work and work. But enlighten partners in the best firms find ways of compensating the employees with time off during the less busy season.

In our opinion (which is supported by a vast amount of research) the amount of engagement at work is not completely a factor of pay or work conditions. Work ethic may be tied to a more long-term view of the purpose. Colossians 3:23 (NIV) says “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord.”

The response to an unreasonable supervisor, low pay or long hours does not necessarily lead to doing less by quiet quitting. Purpose and meaning can be partially found in the workplace. Engagement with our job and partnership with our employer for a larger purpose can be achieved in this post-pandemic age.

One final caution is called for. A majority of economists believe that the year 2023 we will have a mild to severe recession. Already many companies and organizations are having to make tough employment decisions. Guess who will be the first to go? Quite quitters will be “de-employed” first. But high performers will virtually always keep their jobs or be able to find a new one.