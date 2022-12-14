Briefcase: Dec. 14, 2022

<strong>Canadian National Railway recognized for sustainability efforts</strong>

<strong>Canadian National Railway</strong> announced Monday that it has again been recognized as a global leader in sustainability through inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Inclusion in the DJSI World Index is based on performance across a variety of sustainability criteria, including economic performance, environmental stewardship, social responsibility and corporate governance.

“We are honoured to once again be included on the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices,” said Tracy Robinson, president and CEO of CN. “At CN, we understand we play an important role in moving the economy and delivering the goods needed in communities across the continent. Our dedicated team of railroaders is committed to making sustainability an essential part of the way we do our work every day.”

CN’s sustainability targets and goals included:

• Reducing Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 43% by 2030 from a 2019 base year and reducing Scope 3 GHG emissions intensity from fuel- and energy-related activities by 40% by 2030 from a 2019 base year.

• Eliminating serious injuries and fatalities from its workplace and reducing train accidents.

• Attaining by 2022 and thereafter maintaining an executive management team in which at least 30% are women.

• Attaining by 2022 and thereafter maintaining a board composition in which at least 50% of the non-management members come from diverse groups, including gender parity.

• Tying CN’s executive compensation to material sustainability factors, safety, employee engagement, customer centricity and environmental performance.

CN released its 2021 Sustainability Report Data Supplement earlier this year which outlined key performance metrics in the areas of environment, safety, people, community and economy.

CN operates a rail line that runs through Kankakee, Iroquois and Will counties. For more information, visit cn.ca/en/delivering-responsibly/.