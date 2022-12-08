Ascher nears 700 homes sold at Coldwell Banker

For Allison Ascher, her second career in real estate put her in first place.

Ascher studied at Olivet Nazarene University and earned a degree in mass communications. She got a job as a television producer for a morning show in Rockford.

But she found working from a desk indoors was not her style. So she and her husband, Tim, moved back to the Kankakee area. She was considering real estate and talked with Lisa Sanford, an accomplished local Realtor.

So Ascher put her hat in the real estate ring, so to speak. She is affiliated with Coldwell Banker at 501 N. Kinzie, Bradley, and she can be reached at 815-298-4097 or at allison.ascher@cbexchange.com.

The first year out she sold an astonishing 36 homes. She is now closing in on 700 homes in her nine years since starting out in real estate in 2013.

She was named a Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors Rising Star in 2014. Coldwell Banker awarded her its Rookie of the Year honor, a nationwide distinction based on units sold. She has been part of the President’s Circle at Coldwell Banker for the past two years.

Coldwell Banker put her on its 30-under 30-list in 2019. She just got in under the wire. She’s 32 now. In Kankakee County, she made the 40-under-40 list.

She said she doesn’t think of herself as a salesman, yet she is, and a very successful one.

Ascher defines herself as a hard worker. She hit the ground running in her new career.

“I went to a ton of open houses,” she said.

She’s also the type of person who has a hard time saying no.

When Ascher started in real estate, the market was not great, still recovering from the 2008 real estate crash. Her success, she says, is a testament to “doing it right.”

She views her job as “building relationships,” not “just business.”

As part of that link, Ascher has a Thanksgiving pie tradition. She sends out a postcard to past buyers, offering them a holiday pie. The pies are baked by Nana’s.

If you want one, you get it. This year, 70 pies, pumpkin, apple, pecan and chocolate silk, were given out for the holidays.

Ascher has now sold so many homes over so many years that she has repeat customers. People who bought from her once, call her again when they need to move out of town or move up to a larger home. She has also sold to some investors, waiting for better times to come along.

“I am persistent,” she said. “I don’t quit. I am always thinking of what to do next.”

That’s a very useful trait when you are an industry where self-motivation is important.

Ascher works on good communication, making use of phone calls, texts, emails, Facebook, Linked-in and Instagram. Since real estate is her full-time profession, she is always available, she said. She will give recommendations to customers in working with insurance firms and lenders to help make the buying process easier, especially for those entering the real estate market for the first time.

“There are so many memories with that first house,” she said.

Ascher said that while buyers may get a little discouraged these days, she encourages them to be patient.

“It might take a little longer,” she said, “but the right house will come along.”

Sellers, she said, are starting to see the market slow down a little bit in the last three to four months, but it is still moving.

You may not sell in two days, she said, but you are likely to sell within a month. There is, she said, not a lot of inventory out there, not a lot of homes on the market. Sellers, she said, should still see a good price.

“When the market is changing,” Ascher said, “it’s good to have an experienced person in your corner.”

It’s a plus for a potential seller, she says, to spruce things up a bit. Repair the drywall if it needs it. Fresh paint helps. Even a rearranging of the furniture might make the home look larger.

“I’ve always liked going into houses and seeing how people decorate,” she said.

It helps Ascher match up the home to a buyer and enables her how to explain to a potential buyer how they can make a home their own.

“I like the fact that every day (in real estate) is different and every house is different,” she said.

Ascher and her husband, Tim, a vocational job coach at Indian Oaks Academy, are the parents of two daughters, Ellie, 4, and Iris, 1½. The family is active at Grace Baptist Church, and Ellie attends pre-school at Grace. They enjoy boating on the Kankakee River.

Allison is a graduate of Christian Life High School in Rockford, where she played soccer and was the captain of the cheerleaders. She attended ONU, where she graduated with the class of 2012.