Ambulance donated to Riverside Medical Center

Riverside Medical Center recently received a new vehicle to support its ambulance team made possible by the generosity of Good Shepherd Manor Foundation, Jim LaMotte, and Brad Hove of Hove Nissan in Bourbonnais.

“Riverside is beyond grateful for the generosity of these individuals and local organizations, and for their shared vision to meet the emergency service needs of our community,” Riverside President and CEO Phil Kambic said.

In April of this year, Riverside received a memorial gift from Good Shepherd Manor Foundation, in honor of Jim LaMotte who was the father of Illinois State Representative Jackie Haas. Good Shepherd Manor, located in Momence, provides care for men with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the community.

“This gift means a great deal to me, my sisters, and our family,” Haas said. “Both of our parents have a long history of support with Good Shepherd Manor, and we are so grateful the Manor was able to play a key role in providing this addition to the Riverside ambulance fleet.”

The vehicle will be used by the EMT Supervisor on duty, allowing them to dispatch to a scene quickly and assess the scope of the emergency.

In addition, Hove provided a gift to supplement Riverside’s purchase of the vehicle. Kevin Hack, Riverside’s ambulance and emergency services director, worked with Hove to outfit the vehicle to meet the needs of his department.

Over the past two years, Riverside’s ambulance team has responded to nearly 30,000 calls across Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

“This vehicle will allow my team to work more efficiently and in turn improve the care we provide to our community in their greatest times of need,” Hack said.