Main Street: Nov. 30, 2022

OK, so I’m asking a lot. New Years’ resolutions are notorious for only lasting a few weeks, or even days. Some main reasons: They are overly ambitious, unrealistic and come at a time after we are all worn out from the holidays. But doing nice things for people goes with the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.

Anne Herbert’s book was written 40 years ago now. It has stimulated a worldwide movement. In any season, every once in a while, we are allowed to “commit” a random act of kindness.

Just the other night, Dr. Paul Koch and I were headed up to a meeting in Wilmington. We were a few minutes ahead of schedule when a student walked over and asked if I could jump-start his car (a very impressive Mustang at that.) I was happy to oblige because it was the right thing to do.

This is especially true when I think of all the times someone has bailed me out with a jump start (or, in my younger years, running out of gas.) It was something I could easily do. In this column I’m asking myself, and hopefully you, to be much more intentional about helping others at random times and in creative ways.

One year, Benjamin Franklin decided on 13 key virtues. Rather than take on all 13 at once, he would work on one for approximately a month and then move on to the next. Franklin was a master at planning and kept a journal of his actions. Tomorrow is Dec. 1. So I’m committing myself to take a” Franklin-like” approach. And then, I will report back to you my thoughts, actions, and reactions in January.

This creates accountability. You may want to join me in a project of your own. Whether you do an act of kindness once a day or once a week, it is a marvelous way to prepare for the new year with a powerful new habit even before 2023 begins. So if you join me for 31 days or just a few days, our number one 2023 resolution can be: Continue our random act of kindness program.

We could debate about whether you can actually “plan” to do a “random” act of kindness. Random is defined as “made, done, happening, or chosen without method or conscious decision.” So in one sense, planning random acts of kindness may be an oxymoron. Rather, the plan is a commitment to do something meaningful.

The second website below gives us hundreds of possible ideas, or you can create your own. Put 10-12 in your toolkit. Your preparation will undoubtedly meet opportunity, especially in random occurrences.

The phrase “practice random kindness and senseless acts of beauty” was written by Anne Herbert on a placemat in Sausalito, Calif., in 1982. It inverted or converted the phrase “random acts of violence and senseless acts of cruelty” (wikipedia.org/wiki/Random_act_of_kindness)

Herbert’s book “Random Kindness and Senseless Acts of Beauty” was first published much later in February 1993, where she shared true stories of acts of kindness.

National Random Acts of Kindness Day is celebrated every Feb. 17, first originating in Denver in 1995. This celebration aims to make the world a little brighter and better through little and simple kind gestures, words and actions. The foundation encourages kindness at work and in your life in general. I suggest you check it out — randomactsofkindness.org/. They even have a free 12-month calendar giving you a daily idea to practice these random acts. Each month has a theme: January-humor, February-love and kindness, and so on.

So I have decided to just jump in and ask you to join me. To get this process going, I decided to experiment a bit with a few ideas in the past couple of weeks. So far, it has been a fantastic little adventure. Let me share three right here. This is not to pat me on the back, but rather note how even a small unplanned act of kindness makes people feel affirmed and enriches your life, too.

One way to do this is to genuinely thank people who have gone the extra mile. I am privileged to have a powerful forum in this column, but that is unnecessary for you. Over the past months, we had to rent several U-Haul trucks and trailers as we moved to Iowa to move all of our stuff. (I’m too embarrassed to say how many). I want to highly commend the manager, Dana, at U-Haul on Kennedy Drive for her tireless work in making my experience so positive. She delivered outstanding service and took the extra effort to call me twice when I absent-mindedly left my driver’s license at their office.

Secondly, the other day I was in Menard’s in Bradley and stopped to have a little chat with an employee named Rick. We had a pleasant visit about his background and customer service. I know he was busy, but he was willing to engage me in conversation.

Finally, I was in the South Walmart in Cedar Rapids this past Saturday. I was checking out the price of a battery and noticed a customer ahead of me. His name was Justin, and I perceived his native language was not English, but he was doing reasonably well. I asked him where he was from during the wait (without trying to be nosy.) He said he was originally from the Congo. He went on to tell me that he had worked four hard years to gain his American citizenship. He works at the Amana Corporation (now owned by Whirlpool) located in the Amana Colonies. Without being patronizing, I said we welcomed him to the United States and was so glad he was here.

I’m not much of a written journal type of person, but I have already started one for this project and am ready to go. How about you?

Actor Morgan Freeman reminds us, “How do we change the world? One random act of kindness at a time.”