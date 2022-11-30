Briefcase: Nov. 30, 2022

<strong>CN names new chief operating officer</strong>

Canandian National Railway announced Monday the appointment of <strong>Edmond “Ed” Harris</strong> as executive vice president and chief operating officer. Harris succeeds Rob Reilly, effective immediately.

Since April, Harris, an industry veteran, has worked closely with the entire CN operations leadership team on the company’s operational and service excellence initiatives, as the team delivered meaningful rail operations performance and customer service improvements.

“We are very pleased to be able to leverage Ed’s experience and capabilities as we continue to improve the delivery of safe and reliable freight transportation services to our customers,” said Tracy Robinson, president and CEO. “CN has made strides in improving our operational performance this year, and our team is ready and committed to take that performance to the next level. Ed will provide leadership and unparalleled experience as we advance into the next phase of our scheduled operating plan. Ed’s guidance and mentorship will also be key assets as we transition to the next generation of operations leaders at CN and position ourselves for the future.”

Harris’ career in operations spans 40 years, including more than three decades working at Illinois Central and CN. He was executive vice president, operations until 2007. Prior to joining CN in a consulting capacity earlier this year, Harris served as executive vice president, operations, at CSX from 2018 to 2020. He also previously served as COO of Canadian Pacific Railway from 2010 to 2012.

Reilly joined CN in 2019 and led the operating team through the global pandemic and supply chain challenges. CN operates a line through Kankakee, Iroquois and Will counties.