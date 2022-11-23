Main Street: Nov. 23, 2022

As we approach Thanksgiving, we have much to be grateful. Despite the ineptitude of our politicians, rising inflation, quiet quitting, worker apathy, and a host of other issues that emanate from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are still living in the greatest country in the world. While some may disparage our way of life with free elections, freedom of religion, and freedom of speech, our country was founded on the Judeo-Christian ethics of providing opportunities for all that seek them.

More importantly, as exhibited in the Statue of Liberty, a beacon of hope for all immigrants who legally pass through it, is emblazoned with a plaque inscribed with a sonnet at the pedestal’s entrance “The New Colossus” (1883) by Emma Lazarus. It was written to help raise money for the pedestal, and it reads:

<em>“Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,</em>

<em>With conquering limbs astride from land to land;</em>

<em>Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand</em>

<em>A mighty woman with a torch whose flame</em>

<em>Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name</em>

<em>Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand</em>

<em>Glows worldwide welcome; her mild eyes command</em>

<em>The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.</em>

<em>“Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries she</em>

<em>With silent lips. “Give me your tired, your poor,</em>

<em>Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,</em>

<em>The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.</em>

<em>Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,</em>

<em>I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”</em>

Enshrined in these eloquent words and as articulated by our late great 16th President Abraham Lincoln, who echoed,” We all declare for liberty; but in using the same word we do not all mean the same thing. “We have, as all will agree, a free government, where every man has a right to be equal with every other man. In this great struggle, this form of government and every form of human right is endangered if our enemies succeed.”

Lincoln might certainly ascribe to the tenets that our great country is under attack not by just foreign enemies but by our own domestic political enemies that want to eliminate our great Republic and replace it with some version of socialism.

Despite these global oligarchs’ obliquely opaque attempts to desecrate our way of life and replace it with their audacious self-serving agendas and new world order, our citizens, throughout our inception, have fought this from the beginning of the formation of our great nation.

“Nothing is new under the sun,” as described in the Book of Ecclesiastes, will continue to the dawn of time. However, we have a distinguished national and historical tradition to celebrate our way of life and be that beacon of hope for the rest of the world to follow.

It is within that spirit, and certainly one to celebrate our historical traditions of being “a free country,” that we can share our Thanksgiving tradition with our family and friends. As we rejoice this Thanksgiving season, we have much to be thankful for and enjoy.

I want to impart some wonderful quotes to bring us all into that festive occasion in which we distribute food, merriment, and the ability to relax and reflect due to the sacrifices of our veterans who made it possible for this wonderful yearly celebration. Indeed, we have much to be thankful.

• “Gratitude is when memory is stored in the heart and not in the mind.” <strong>— Lionel Hampton</strong>

• “Wear gratitude like a cloak, it will feed every corner of your life.” <strong>— Rumi</strong>

• “Let gratitude be the pillow upon which you kneel to say your nightly prayer.” <strong>— Maya Angelou</strong>

• “For me, every hour is grace. And I feel gratitude in my heart each time I can meet someone and look at their smile.” <strong>— Eli Wiesel</strong>

• “To speak gratitude is courteous and pleasant, to enact gratitude is generous and noble, but to live gratitude is to touch Heaven.” <strong>— Johannes A. Gaertner</strong>

• “Showing gratitude is one of the simplest yet most powerful things humans can do for each other.” <strong>— Randy Pausch</strong>

• “Gratitude is the inward feeling of kindness received. Thankfulness is the natural impulse to express that feeling. Thanksgiving is the following of that impulse.” <strong>— Henry Van Dyke</strong>

• “Give thanks for a little, and you will find a lot.” <strong>— Hausa Proverb</strong>

• “Thanksgiving was never meant to be shut up in a single day.” <strong>— Robert Caspar Lintner</strong>

• “He who thanks but with the lips thanks but in part; the full, the true Thanksgiving comes from the heart.” <strong>— J.A. Shedd</strong>

• “There is always, always something to be thankful for.” <strong>— Unknown</strong>

• “No one has ever become poor by giving.” — <strong>Anne Frank</strong>

• “An attitude of gratitude brings great things.” — <strong>Yogi Bhajan</strong>

• “We must find the time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.” <strong>— John F. Kennedy</strong>

• “Reflect upon your present blessings, of which every man has plenty; not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.” <strong>— Charles Dickens</strong>

We do indeed have a cornucopia of blessings to be grateful for in this chaotic world. We are free due to the ultimate sacrifices our veterans made and those who continue to put their lives on the line so that we may remain a free and celebrated nation for the rest of the world to replicate.

While it may be easier to complain about what we do not have, let’s be thankful for what we do have. Millions of people in the world would gladly trade places with you, so let us not take that for granted. I am reminded of the inspirational words of Helen Keller, who once said, “I cried because I had no shoes until I met a man with no feet.”

My holiday season wishes to all of you are to reap an abundance of blessings, continue to be grateful, and share your benevolence with others in need. That is what makes our nation and each other remarkable.

Happy Thanksgiving.