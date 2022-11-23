Briefcase: Nov. 23, 2022

<strong>Cordes Brothers towing receives award</strong>

<strong>Cordes Brothers Towing, Transport & Roadside Service</strong> in Manteno was recently chosen to receive the 2022 American Towman Ace Award by American Towman Magazine.

The award is co-sponsored by Allstate Roadside, GEICO, Nation Safe Drivers and Agero. The ACE Award puts those chosen in the top 1% of towing operations for service reliability and professionalism.

The criteria is based on excellence in meeting estimated time of arrivals, customer satisfaction, and overall knowledge and professionalism. Nominating clubs include Allstate Roadside, GEICO, Nations Safe Drivers, Agero, FleetNet America, Motorcycle Towing Services, Peddle, Tesla Roadside, Questx and U-Haul.

Cordes Brothers Towing was presented the ACE Buckle on Nov. 19 at the American Towman Exposition XXXIII held at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Md.

Cordes Brothers Towing, Transport & Roadside Service is at 451 N. Olive St. in Manteno. The phone number is 815-954-5570.