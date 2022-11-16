Main Street: Nov. 16, 2022

Most people and businesses start thinking about their goals and well-intended resolutions at the end of December. But now is really the best time to do it, and here is why.

There is still plenty of time this year to do beneficial things that may disappear as the New Year’s ball drops at Times Square. This is particularly true regarding flexible spending accounts, planned purchases, savings opportunities, and financing options.

Let me illustrate just four items that might be available to you.

<strong>Stock up now for next year</strong>. Many economists believe that while we might have a good Christmas shopping season, they also point out that inventories are building up for merchants. With that, some terrific buys are possible before the end of the year. While most of us are focused on Christmas, you might consider stocking up on everything from paper goods, special non-perishable food items, and other reoccurring needs into the New Year.

On Nov. 13 CNBC’s Melissa Repko reported that “Walmart, Target, Gap, Kohl’s and others are trying to sell through a glut of extra merchandise piling up in store backrooms and warehouses.” She says, “Retailers are under pressure to clear out inventory and start fresh in the next fiscal year. Balancing inventory has taken on additional urgency. Economists warn of dwindling savings accounts, rising credit card debt and the risk of a recession.”

Take advantage of Black Friday shopping days, sites such as Amazon Prime, and your local merchants’ specials. Supposedly the good news on inflation is that it has dropped from over 8% to 7.7%. While that is some minor progress, prices will continue going up. If you have the money available, watch the good deals and stock up now.

<strong>Be careful, but consider special credit card deals</strong>. But be very careful and make sure you have the resources to pay your loans back. Credit card typical rates range from 15% to 26%, and if you are late on just one payment, may go as high as 30%. So I offer this suggestion with a significant word of caution.

A few months ago when we knew we would have extraordinary expenses in moving, and our cash flow needs meant we would need to borrow some money short term. We received offers from Chase for a one-year loan at 0% interest. For that, we were charged a one-time upfront fee of 4%.

Instead of using standard credit cards that charge 15% (or more) or our home equity line, we borrowed a relatively large amount, put it aside, and used it only when needed. This keeps us from crunching our regular cash flow. So check what deals might be available to you.

Here is the danger, though. If you don’t have a clear path to paying it back, you could be compounding your problems. By all means, stay away from pay-day loans and so-called debt consolidation plans (schemes.)

<strong>Saving more for the future</strong>. The crush of inflation from food, fuel and almost everything else is leading to a worrisome trend. People who were flush with cash due to the pandemic money are continuing to spend at an alarming rate.

On the other hand, many people received raises this year. If you can do it, one strategy is to take all or part of your raise and divert it into your retirement savings account. Not only will you be saving taxes now, but those extra dollars can compound for many years into the future. I must admit that it gets spent when I have money in my pocket or the checking account. If I never see it, I don’t spend it.

The market has been rather brutal in the last year. It is hard to look at those statements, but remember those “losses” are losses only if you sell. Your time frame is critical. Being 55 or under the lower stock market can be good news because if you invest every month, you are now buying your investments at a considerable discount.

It is wise to get professional help, though. Do not just put your head in the sand and say, “Well, someone else is taking care of it.” It would be best if you had regular conversations with your investment advisers.

<strong>Use flexible savings plans and ensure you spend what you have saved so you don’t lose the money</strong>. These rules are constantly changing and vary by the current law, your employer’s benefit plans, etc. I was always amazed at how many of my colleagues were not taking advantage of these plans, which allow you to put away money. In 2023 you can save up to $3,050, which can be used during the year to pay for medical, dental, prescription and co-pays.

According to GoodRx, here is the benefit: “A flexible spending account is an employer-sponsored health benefit that allows employees to pay for qualified out-of-pocket expenses. Eligible expenses include medical, vision and dental costs not covered by your health insurance plan. If you use your FSA dollars to cover eligible expenses for you, your spouse or your dependents, you don’t have to pay taxes on the money.”

Also, remember, if both spouses work for employers who offer a FSA, you can save up to $3,050 per year each. With most insurance plans raising deductibles and ever-increasing costs for medical, dental and related services, if you are not participating, discuss these options with your HR department.

You usually have to make these decisions well before the end of the year. If both spouses work for companies that offer FSAs, that means you can save $6,100 tax free.

The year 2023 may be challenging financially. Nobody knows, but taking prudent actions now, will help you prepare for both challenging and prosperous times.