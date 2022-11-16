Briefcase: Nov. 16, 2022

<strong>Riverside Healthcare earns Military Friendly designation</strong>

<strong>Riverside Healthcare</strong> in Kankakee announced recently that it has earned the 2023 Military Friendly Employer designation.

Institutions earning the the designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than a thousand companies participated in the survey.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly advisory council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for applicant, new hire retention, employee turnover, and promotion and advancement of veterans and military employees.

Riverside was also named a Military Friendly Spouse Employer, recognizing the organization’s commitment to helping military spouse employees have fulfilling careers.

“At the beginning of 2021 we began to earnestly work towards earning the honor of being a designated a Military Friendly Organization,” said Phil Kambic, President and CEO of Riverside Healthcare. “This journey has opened our eyes to the many steps we can take to be an employer of choice for those who serve and have served in the military. We are proud to have earned the designation.”

Kayla Lopez, director of military partnerships for Military Friendly, said companies earning the designation elevate the standard for military programs globally

“They have invested in substantive programs that promote positive outcomes for service members, military spouses, and veterans within their organizations,” she said. “It’s a standard that makes good business sense.”

Riverside Healthcare will be showcased in the 2023 Military Friendly Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.