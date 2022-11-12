Why manufacturing matters in Illinois

As part of its “Manufacturing Matters” message, the Illinois Manufacturer’s Association conducts an annual contest to find the coolest items created in Illinois.

It’s an online vote. There are limits on how often and how many votes you can cast, but you can vote more than once. A similar method is used to select baseball all-stars.

Mark Denzler, president of the Illinois Manufacturing Association, was the speaker Thursday morning for the annual meeting of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County. His general message to the audience of 100 at the Weber Leadership Center at Olivet Nazarene University — manufacturing is alive and well in Kankakee County and the state.

In 2020 one of the 16 finalists in the state “cool manufacturing” contest was Plochman’s Mustard. Familiar for its round yellow barrel, Plochman’s has a plant in Manteno.

In the online contest, the mustard was pitted — head to head with a 400-ton capacity, 27-foot tall 797F large mining dump truck manufactured by Caterpillar. The mining truck has 13-foot-tall tires. The truck did beat the mustard-in-the barrel, but only by about 10 votes out of thousands cast.

Denzler attributed that the loyalty of Plochman’s employees and to Kankakee County in general. Maybe, too, we all just enjoy that summertime hot dog smothered in mustard.

The contest aside, manufacturing in Illinois and Kankakee County is a serious matter. Tim Nugent, President of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, said the old image of manufacturing as “dirty” is just not true. Today’s manufacturing is high tech and high paid. It means working with artificial intelligence and pulling down an average of wage $93,834 in Kankakee County plants.

Twenty percent of the Kankakee County economy is wrapped up in manufacturing, he said. Every 10 jobs in manufacturing create another three jobs in Kankakee County, too.

Founded in 1893, the Illinois Manufacturers Association is the largest and oldest association of its kind in any state.

Manufacturing is a $5 billion industry in Kankakee County and a $600 billion industry in Illinois.

Manufacturers, Denzler said, are creative. It was manufacturers who churned out doses of a needed vaccine “in the fastest pace in modern history.”

He noted manufacturers who pivoted in the COVID crisis, auto plants churning out ventilators and liquor bottlers producing hand sanitizer.

While the national discussion continues to be one of raising interest rates to slow the economy and bottle up inflation, Denzler said he doesn’t see it. The manufacturers he asks about a slowing economy, he said, just shake their heads “no,” when asked. Three-quarters of manufacturers, with orders in hand, are optimistic about the future.

Illinois, too, he said, is at a vital geographic crossroads. Seventy percent of the nation’s freight, he said, passes through Illinois at some point.

This does not mean that manufacturing does not have challenges ahead.

<strong>Employees</strong>

There are more than 800,000 open jobs in manufacturing across the nation, Denzler said. Locally, Nugent said that Kankakee County’s unemployment rate remains higher than the rates of the rest of the state and the nation. There are 2,500 to 3,000 adults who need training to get into the workforce.

Denzler said manufacturing needs to become more diverse. Only 30 percent of manufacturing employees are women.

Career education will help. Illinois had a lost generation when schools closed down their vocational classes. By 2025, though, a new law will require all state high schools to offer career education again.

<strong>Unemployment insurance</strong>

Illinois is one of three states that has not solved the problem of a deficit in the unemployment insurance fund. Those monies come directly from a tax on employers. All states faced major problems when COVID-enforced shutdowns resulted in layoffs and drained the funds.

Illinois rapidly went from a $2.2 billion surplus to a $4.5 billion deficit, Denzler said. It made up most of the shortfall by dumping in federal covid relief money, but there is still a $1.3 billion hole. Denzler says that unless the state pours in more money, the end result will be shorter benefits for out-of-work former employees and higher taxes for businesses.

<strong>Housing</strong>

Nugent said that Kankakee County must plan to turn commuters into residents. People are now driving here to work, but continuing to live elsewhere. The Economic Alliance plans to study the problem. The preliminary finding is that a new generation may want both newer housing and different forms of housing.

“We need to think of housing as any industry,” Nugent said.

<strong>Energy</strong>

Denzler said that manufacturers consume about one-third of all energy. While mandates have been set up to reach goals of renewable energy, it turns out the mandates have been overly optimistic.

No one, he said, doubts the goal, but the creation of renewables, like solar and wind, have lagged far behind their targets. Meanwhile, if you own an older fossil fuel resource, like coal, oil or natural gas, your incentive to modernize when officials want to close your plant is minimal.

The result has been a surge in energy prices, particularly in electricity. ComEd customers are partially sheltered, he said, because of the nuclear plants. Further downstate, some spikes in electric prices could reach 50 percent.

Rolling blackouts or brownouts, he said, are also possible. California faced such a crisis, he said, and wound up walking back some of its environmental legislation.

And Illinois, he said, is about three years behind California.