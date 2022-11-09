Main Street: Nov. 9, 2022

In the past two years, we have dealt with the explosive area of change with the advent of COVID-19, rampant inflation, political apathy and ineptitude, and a quagmire of worker’s issues ranging from quiet quitting to people not even willing to work.

Our country is at the crossroads from being a national republic to becoming one of a third-world status in the domain of this dubious form of socialism. Our politicians pander to our greed and fear, and the dawning of socialism with its prevalent nihilistic issues that have destroyed countless free countries is now creeping at our doorsteps.

These fear-mongering politicians, with their empty promises of a brighter future, have morphed into our collective unconsciousness of the government being the end-all and be-all for all of society’s wants, needs and desires. The irony of these ideologies is that there is no such thing as “a free lunch,” and the promise of giving everyone everything eventually implies that no one gets anything in their dystopian form of government.

Buffering these absurd government ideologies that the government knows what is best for its citizens, there is a pervasive fear, uncertainty and dread that faces every American. The volatile stock market is undoubtedly an indicator that spending trillions of dollars is not working with the present administration’s desire to reduce inflation by adding trillions of dollars to the economy, and one in which they would be wise to heed former President Clinton’s campaign slogan, “It’s the economy stupid,” we are in a tailspin.

However, despite the intransigent circumstances of a failed political agenda and a failing economy, we still have formidable strategies to deal with the uncertainty we Americans face every day. From a psychological prospect, an interesting article was written by Andrew Harris titled “Radical Acceptance in Times of Uncertainty.” I will highlight Harris’s central tenants and then comment in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

First, radical acceptance is defined as “a distress tolerance skill designed to keep pain from turning into suffering.” Furthermore, Harris said, while pain is part of life, radical acceptance allows us to keep that pain from becoming suffering. By accepting the facts of the reality of the situation without responding by throwing a tantrum or with willful negligence or malice toward others, we can calm our minds by accepting “it is what it is.”

Likewise, this does not mean we roll over or become helpless; instead, we acknowledge that denying the facts of reality will not change the facts, but keeps us stuck in thoughts such as “This is unfair, and why me and why now?”

Toward that end, according to Marsha Linehan, here are ten steps to practicing radical acceptance that accentuates our ability to deal with things we cannot change.

<strong>1. Observe that you are questioning or fighting reality:</strong> (The first step to accepting what is, is to determine what you are dealing with, and then formulate a plan on how to deal with what it is?)

<strong>2. Remind yourself that the unpleasant reality is just as it is and cannot be changed:</strong> (Even though the reality is what happened, it is how we deal with that reality that makes us able to withstand that reality we are faced with at that moment.)

<strong>3. Remind yourself that there are causes for the reality:</strong> (What part did you play in creating your reality and critically reflect on your participation in the factors that produced that reality. Once you have determined the factors that may have caused your reality, you can forge a unique solution in dealing with it in the future.)

<strong>4. Practice accepting your whole self: mind, body, and spirit:</strong> (Using mindfulness and other psychological techniques of relaxation, self-talk, and reflecting on the inner self creates opportunities for dealing with the daily stressors of the present reality.)

<strong>5. List all of the behaviors you would engage in if you did accept the facts and then engage in those behaviors as if you already accepted the facts:</strong> (In strategy, we call this gaming, and we deal with the what ifs and come up with scenarios to deal with those pressing issues that may come to fruition. If your mind can conceive the desired outcome, you can achieve it.)

<strong>6. Imagine in your mind’s eye believing what you do not want to accept and rehearse in your mind what you would do if you accepted what seems unacceptable:</strong> (Mentally rehearsing the unavoidable prepares you to deal with the reality if it happens. It reduced the stress level as you already have played the possible outcomes and are ready to deal with the reality of the situation if it does indeed occur.)

<strong>7. Attend to body sensations as you think about what you need to accept:</strong> (By homing in on your emotional states and the requisite body sensations from those emotions, you can deal from a position of strength rather than fear and distress.)

<strong>8. Allow disappointment, sadness, or grief to arise within you:</strong> (By engaging in these emotive states you can deal effectively by attuning to those emotions and dealing with them as they arise.)

<strong>9. Acknowledge that life can be worth living even when there is pain:</strong> (No matter what your station in life is, pain is a universal constant. With that being said, move through the pain, and as the Navy Seals like to say, “Pain is weakness leaving the body.” Live through the pain and remember nothing terrible lasts forever, and there is a brighter tomorrow.)

<strong>10. Do the pros and cons if you find yourself resisting practicing acceptance:</strong> (All diamond-level leaders practice the art and science of pros and cons before deciding. Therefore, practice the art of acceptance and then deal with possible outcomes to move you from your current reality to a reality you can affect in the future.)

Given the need for acceptance and not keeping your head in the sand when dealing with reality, the following quotes may assist you in dealing with your present reality.

<ul><li>“When you find peace within yourself, you become the kind of person who can live at peace with others.” <strong>— Peace Pilgrim</strong></li><li>“Letting go doesn’t mean that you don’t care about someone anymore. It’s just realizing that the only person you really have control over is yourself.” <strong>— Deborah Reber</strong></li><li>“The first step toward change is awareness. The second step is acceptance.” <strong>— Nathaniel Branden</strong></li><li>“For after all, the best thing one can do when it is raining is let it rain.” <strong>— Henry Wadsworth Longfellow</strong></li><li>“It’s best to accept life as it really is and not as I imagined it to be.” <strong>— Paulo Coelho</strong></li><li>“Acceptance of one’s life has nothing to do with resignation; it does not mean running away from the struggle. On the contrary, it means accepting it as it comes, with all the handicaps of heredity, suffering psychological complexes and injustices.” <strong>— Paul Tournier</strong></li><li>“Life is a series of natural and spontaneous changes. Don’t resist them; that only creates sorrow. Let reality be reality. Let things flow naturally forward in whatever way they like.” <strong>— Lao Tzu</strong></li></ul>

In the final analysis, radical acceptance is merely a psychological tool to deal with reality. We must be at peace with ourselves as the stoics preached thousands of years ago. As the Roman emperor, Marcus Aurelius, stoic philosopher (161 to 180 AD) opined, “You have power over your mind – not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.” Something to radically accept in this age of political ignorance and economic uncertainty.