Briefcase: Nov. 9, 2022

<strong>Gordon Electric Supply hires new CFO</strong>

Gordon Electric Supply recently announced the addition of <strong>Tim Hieber</strong> as chief financial officer, who joins Gordon with more than 25 years of finance and accounting experience.

“I’m extremely excited for the next stage of my career working at Gordon electric alongside such a talented, hardworking group of teammates,” Hieber said.

Hieber is a graduate of Northern Illinois University with a degree in accountancy and is a registered certified public accountant. Previously, he held managerial roles in the distribution, construction, manufacturing, consulting and nonprofit industries.

“Tim’s strong career experience, mixed with his positive and thoughtful personality, make him the perfect teammate for his leadership role,” said Michael Gordon Potter, director of operations, “We are excited to have Tim join the Gordon family, and we are confident in his ability to support and empower Gordon through many more years of profitable growth.”

Gordon Electric Supply is a distributor of electrical and lighting supplies headquartered in Kankakee at 1290 N. Hobbie Ave. Gordon has a location in Mokena, and Pontiac Electric Supply, a division of Gordon Electric Supply, in Pontiac.