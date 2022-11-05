Briefcase: Nov. 5, 2022

<strong>Riverside adds nurse practitioner</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced that <strong>Keith Buza</strong>, a nurse practitioner, has been added to its team of neurosurgery specialists.

Buza has worked at Riverside for nearly 15 years, starting his career as an emergency medical technician. Most recently, he worked as a hospitalist with Associates of Integrated Medicine at Riverside.

After completing his bachelor of nursing degree at Purdue Northwest University in Hammond, Ind.,, Buza then completed his adult-geriatric acute care nurse practitioner degree at Loyola University in Chicago.

In addition to his education, he is a member of the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses and the Society of Critical Care Medicine.

Buza sees patients at Riverside Neurosurgery Specialists at 375 N. Wall St., Suite P530, in Kankakee and also at the Riverside Orthopedic and Spine Center at 100 Riverside Drive in Bourbonnais. To schedule an appointment, call 815-932-7200.

For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.