Main Street: Nov. 2, 2022

Who can forget the engaging, quirky Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown in the classic “Back to the Future” movie series? When startled, surprised or shocked, his response was, “Great Scott!” Back in May, I had a Great Scott moment.

Let me explain. I started driving with my parents with a learner’s permit in 1965. After getting my full driver’s license, I averaged about 25,000 miles per year. According to my reckoning, I have driven approximately 1.3 million miles. I wish I could say I never had an accident, but my best count is around four or five. It is hard to accept that as we age, our reactions, sight, hearing and general awareness decreases. However, I still consider myself a good driver.

During those 57 years, I received only two tickets and one warning. Of course, the number of tickets most of us have gotten is probably near a factor of 10 to 20, the number we have actually deserved. When recently standing in front of the judge in traffic court, he said that a low number of citations was commendable.

However, he still asked me if I wanted to plead guilty. (I will not disclose the county because I think the court officer and the judge treated me fairly and respectfully. But it is along the Interstate 80 corridor, so beware as you drive west.)

So what law did I break that cost me hundreds and a required court appearance? Scott’s Law. Over the past few months, in the process of moving, I-80 has become my personal highway. I have traveled back and forth probably 15 or more times in five months.

On the evening of May 27, we were heading home in the late evening. That was the beginning of Memorial Day, so I was cruising with the traffic, which was moving 75-80 mph. The traffic, especially of large semi-trailers, was wall to wall in both eastbound lanes.

All I could see ahead of me was a sea of red tail lights. At that point, we received a phone call from Barbara’s brother. It was on the car’s system, and I glanced down for probably 1-2 seconds. We took the call and were merrily on our way.

About 2-3 miles down the road, I saw those dreaded Illinois Highway Patrol lights. According to the officer, I “blew” by him when he had his lights flashing for another stop. Granted, I was doing 77, but that was not the biggest issue. I had violated Scott’s Law, which requires any car in the right lane to either move over to the left lane or slow down significantly.

I was shocked because even though my wife thought she had seen a stopped emergency vehicle, I did not see a state trooper’s car to the very best of my recollection. Being in the driver’s seat with wall-to-wall red tail lights with a blocked view of the shoulder, I explained to the officer I did not see him.

He was sympathetic up to a point and said he would not issue a speeding ticket but had to issue me a citation for a violation of Scott’s Law. I’m thinking OK, this might cost me $100-$150, and I would pay it online. Nope. It doesn’t work that way. I was given a mandatory court date on July 5.

The court officer was courteous, as was the judge. When I explained the situation, I said, “I did not see the vehicle.” I wanted to see some evidence. They said I could just go ahead and plead guilty then or get a continuation of about four weeks.

The court officer told me it was going to be expensive. A $250 fine, a special $250 fee that goes into a Scott’s Law education fund, and court costs. A total of $728 (and this is what really concerned me) and a possible three-month suspension of my driver’s license) this is not something I needed in the middle of a move.

They did not have the recording at the courthouse and had to send away for verification. Even though it meant a fairly long drive again, I chose the continuation.

So what is Scott’s Law, and how can you avoid having a “Great Scott” day?

“Also known as the “Move Over” Law, Scott’s Law was named in remembrance of Lt. Scott Gillen, of the Chicago Fire Department, who was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver while assisting at a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Scott’s Law mandates that when approaching any police or other emergency vehicle stopped along the roadway, you must: Change lanes if possible; always reduce speed, but reduce greatly if unable to change lanes; proceed with increased caution” — illinoisstate.edu/safety/scott/

The penalties are severe. A person found to be in violation of Scott’s Law faces a fine of not more than $10,000. A license suspension of 90 days to one year if the violation results in damage to the property of another person; 180 days to two years if the violation causes an injury to another person; two years if the violation results in the death of another person.

Even the minimum fine of over $700 is relatively hefty for most people. Still, suspending your license or an employee’s driver’s license for even 90 days could be a bigger disaster.

Fortunately, my violation of Scott’s Law was without aggravation, so no suspension was involved. At the continuation hearing in August, the court officer told me the video was not totally clear. Still, they had a sworn statement from the patrol officer. I again explained the situation to the judge, and he told me about 90-95% of those charged had a similar situation to mine. They simply did not see the stopped vehicle.

So when asked how do you plead, I had to say, ‘Guilty.” I’m thankful there was no injury or damage, even though $728 is rather steep.

Scott’s Law is there for a good reason. It is probably enforced most stringently in Illinois. It has good intentions, but I want to raise a real issue. Most modern patrol cars (especially the SUV variety) have light banks that are rather difficult to see from behind.

In the past several months, I have repeatedly noticed that even in the right lane, from the driver’s side, your view of the shoulder of the road is almost always blocked in heavy traffic, particularly with large trucks.

Suppose the judge’s observation is correct that 90-95% of the cases coming before him are like mine. In that case, I have to question how much the state really cares about the lives of its personnel. I suggest state officials carefully examine the visibility issue.

The fact that besides the fine and court costs, I “contributed” $250 to Scott’s Law education is fine with me. But the ultimate goal is to protect people and property, not to generate fine revenue (at least, we hope so.) So “Great Scott,” I was guilty. Learn from my experience, be extra vigilant with heavy traffic and protect our public workers.