Briefcase: Oct. 29, 2022

<strong>Resale store to open in Grant Park</strong>

<strong>Nellie’s Home Store</strong> at 202 N.E. Main St. in Grant Park will open for business on Nov. 5.

It’s a resale store selling items that have been returned to big box stores like Home Depot and Target. The merchandise includes new clothing, furniture, vanities, cabinets and outdoor items among other goods.

“It’s more or less brand new merchandise,” said Greg Kopec, store owner. “We make sure everything is there and in real good condition. … They’re one-off items.”

Kopec said the merchandise is purchased at auctions. The store will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in the beginning.

“When business gets going, we hope to expand to more days and hire some local townspeople,” said Kopec, of Orland Park.

Right now the store encompasses 3,500 square feet with the ability to more than double that in the future with an additional 4,000 square feet available.

The store is named after Kopec’s daughter, and he and his family will be running and manning the store.