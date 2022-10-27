Ascension receives 5-star rating for treatment of respiratory failure

KANKAKEE — Ascension Saint Mary Kankakee was rated five stars by Healthgrades for its treatment of respiratory failure patients.

The five-star rating, a result of new research by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients, reflects the dedication of the physicians, nurses and staff of Ascension Saint Mary to delivering better-than-expected clinical outcomes for the treatment of respiratory failure. Recognized for the sixth consecutive year, this honor places Ascension Saint Mary one of the nation’s leading hospitals for this type of specialty care.

“We are ecstatic to once again be recognized for our success in treating respiratory failure in our community,” said Dr. Kalisha Hill, regional chief medical officer for Ascension Saint Mary and Ascension Saint Joseph Joliet, in a news release. “Even through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, our physicians, nurses and associates have worked harder than ever to ensure the most complete, safest care possible for our patients and community.”

Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide to identify the top-performing hospitals for treatment of respiratory failure. This year’s analysis revealed significant variation in patient outcomes between five-star hospitals and one-star hospitals.

From 2019 through 2021, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to five-star hospitals, on average, 201,586 lives could potentially have been saved, and 160,498 patients could have avoided potential complications, according to their analysis of Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MEDPAR) data for those years for Medicare patients only.

And, according to the same data, Healthgrades determined patients treated for respiratory failure in hospitals with five-stars for in-hospital mortality have, on average, a 50.4% lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals with one-star for in-house mortality.

“We commend Ascension Saint Mary for their ongoing commitment to providing high-quality care to patients being treated for respiratory failure,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer and head of data science for Healthgrades, in a news release. “Consumers can feel confident that hospitals with five-star ratings by Healthgrades have demonstrated their ability to deliver consistently exceptional outcomes.”

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.healthgrades.com" target="_blank">healthgrades.com</a>.