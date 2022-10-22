Briefcase: Oct. 22, 2022

<strong>Riverside Healthcare adds nurse practitioner to immediate care team</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of <strong>Liz Chase</strong>, a nurse practitioner, to its team of immediate care providers.

With more than 16 years of healthcare experience, Chase worked in Riverside’s intensive care unit both as a registered nurse and team leader. In those roles, she provided care to critical patients and worked with patients and their families to promote informed medical choices.

Chase completed both her Bachelor of Science in nursing and Master of Science, family nurse practitioner degree at Olivet Nazarene University.

Riverside Immediate Care provides treatment for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries when and where you need it most.

Riverside Immediate Care locations in Bradley, Kankakee, Watseka, Coal City, and Monee are open seven days a week with extended hours. No appointment is necessary. Patients can walk in or schedule an appointment with the myRiverside app.

