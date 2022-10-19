Main Street: Oct. 19, 2022

In 1995 my wife, Barbara, and I decided to move back north for a “couple of years” to accept a position at Olivet Nazarene University since I had just completed a doctorate at Florida State University. I primarily wanted to teach with a secondary purpose of staying involved in practical research and consulting.

People at both ends (in Florida and here in Illinois) asked, “Are you crazy moving back from Tallahassee to a cold climate?” A couple of years turned into 27 years, and we made the right decision.

Besides teaching at Olivet, a significant draw was living near a big city without living in it. We have visited most of the major cities in the United States. I think Chicago is (or at least was) the best large city in the U.S. For 24 of the last 27 years (until recently), we went to Chicago on average at least once a month, visiting its beautiful skyline, museums, restaurants, Millennium Park and more. And the advantage of living near Midway Airport has allowed us unprecedented low-cost travel.

Now we are moving back to my home state of Iowa to the dynamic and fast-growing Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area. Anyone who has ever lived in or near a major university will tell you in terms of culture, sports, the arts and medicine that it is like living in a large city without the big-city hassles.

All this being said, we will miss this area’s people, friendships and amenities. I still do intend on continuing to write the Main Street column every other week and hopefully can offer some new unique insights from a different perspective.

Primarily, though, I want to take a few minutes and thank the people of Kankakee County for our good years here. One of the reasons we even knew about Olivet is Barbara graduated in the third nursing class back in 1974. We were married in December of 1973, and our careers took us to Iowa and Florida.

Never in our wildest dreams did we think we would return full circle. Her sound Olivet nursing education allowed her to work a 45-year career in no less than six distinct areas in three states. For 24 years of her career, she worked in the St. Mary’s, Provena, Presence and Amita systems. She had the excellent opportunity to work with great doctors, nurses, and support staff and serve hundreds of people in the healing process.

For me, Olivet was my first full-time teaching job. However, I had part-time appointments at the University of Iowa and Florida State University. Right away, I knew I was in a special place in terms of quality faculty and staff and exceptional students. My first students graduated more than 25 years ago, and I still follow many of them. They have gone on to meet and exceed my highest expectations in serving God, humankind and the world.

The great advantage a school like Olivet has is it has a few hundred business students, not thousands. So I thank Olivet and especially the parents of those students for allowing me to be a small part of their character and professional development. I developed so many lifetime friends among the faculty, staff and administration that I will always treasure.

Besides teaching, I was director of the Weber Leadership Center for 15 years, which was designed to connect Olivet with the business community and the community at large. Together we sponsored numerous workshops and community events, including two International Trade Summits working with Dr. Ed Piatt. The community supported our efforts in bringing in high-profile speakers such as Steve Moore, George Kalemkarian, John Beckett and more.

I was granted the opportunity to serve on two Chamber of Commerce boards, the YMCA directors and the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra board. I could go on and on (but this is not a resume for a job application). In summary, working with business leaders, government officials and non-profit organizations was a pleasure.

Finally, I offer a heartfelt thanks to the Kankakee Daily Journal and especially to Chris Breach for so graciously supporting the Main Street column over these past many years. I look forward to staying connected, but from a distance, to share ideas that I hope will be useful. And, of course, a big shout out to Dr. Ed Piatt, who has been a source of encouragement and inspiration as we bring these ideas to you each week in the Main Street column.