Main Street: Oct. 12, 2022

As a leadership and Emotional Intelligence expert, I am constantly reviewing the relevant leadership and EI streams of literature to keep abreast of the changing tides of leadership. As such, and as an avid military and leadership reader, I came across a compelling book written by former U.S. Navy SEAL Jason Redman in his acclaimed book “The Trident: The Forging and Reforging of a Navy Seal Leader.”

It is natural to assume that Navy Seal Redman is a highly motivated and decorated military hero. But equally compelling is Redman’s ascent to become a highly-trained Seal operator whose mission of excellence was stalled by his initial lack of self-awareness and leadership deficiencies, nearly destroying his storied career.

Notwithstanding his descent and eventually rebounding back to becoming an inspirational entrepreneur, an international speaker, TEDx speaker, NY Times bestselling author, he also coaches and helps people define their mission, set their course, lead themselves out of adversity and build a mindset to handle any “life ambushes.” Having suffered a leadership failure himself, Redman can now wholly relate to high-level individuals who’ve sustained a significant setback, whether personal, physical or professional, and are struggling to redefine or reinvent themselves as leaders.

Structural integrity is the hallmark of any leader, and a true hero is not one who never fails but one who never fails to get back up. Redman exhibits the essential capabilities of a leader who initially failed due to his ego-centric and self-serving tendencies of the “cool factor” of being a Navy SEAL . He initially failed and was almost drummed out of the Navy Seals.

With considerable angst and soul-searching, and with sage advice from his former military commander, Redman bounced back with critical acclaim and seized the opportunity to fulfill his lifelong passion of being a Navy SEAL leader.

Redman engaged in meaningful endurance and personal suffering through his military career, while attaining the rank of a Navy Seal officer and running the gamut of the highs and lows of being a leader. To fully understand Redman’s career, we must look at a partial glimpse of his resume. Redman spent 21 years in the U.S. Navy SEAL Teams (1992–2013) — 11 years as an enlisted Navy SEAL and almost 10 years as a SEAL officer. He enjoyed great successes and a few big failures, which gave him a unique perspective and deep appreciation for leadership. He served in South America pre-9/11, conducting counter-drug operations in Colombia and Peru.

He became a SEAL instructor and was selected for a Navy Commissioning program that sent him to Old Dominion University, where he earned his business degree, then went back to the SEAL Teams as an officer. He saw combat in Afghanistan, made a few mistakes along the way, and earned some creative rehabilitation, including a journey to attend U.S. Army Ranger School, before getting his head back on straight and earning back his credibility as a SEAL leader.

Additionally, Redman saw heavy combat in Iraq in 2007, where he was critically wounded after being shot eight times by a machine gun during an enemy ambush and nearly dying. This incident propelled him into a whole new journey of leadership and resiliency.

He further earned national recognition by posting a bright-red sign on his hospital door while being treated that basically said, he didn’t want anyone’s sympathy because he was busy trying to recover. Redman endured 40 surgeries over four years. Redman’s leadership journey from failure to redemption to severe injury is chronicled in his book “The Trident, the Forging and Reforging of a Navy SEAL Leader.”

Reserved for maximum impact, Redman offers five strategies to incorporate into your daily leadership practice. I will highlight these salient points and then provide my commentary in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

<strong>1. Physical:</strong> (If you do not take care of yourself, you certainly cannot take care of anyone else. Leadership can and often takes its toll on you physically, so take the time to get enough sleep, eat healthily, and exercise daily to maintain an optimal state of being to handle whatever the day throws at you.)

<strong>2. Mental leadership:</strong> (Mental leadership is the obverse side of the same coin. If you do not feed your mind, your brain will atrophy. What steps are you taking to enhance your mind? Engage in critical thinking, reading, and educating yourself and your team. Challenge your beliefs and mindset and being open to new possibilities increases your ability to analyze, synthesize, and evaluate critical information to move you and your team to the next tier of excellence. It centers on getting better every day.)

<strong>3. Emotional leadership:</strong> (The center of EI is the intersection of self-awareness, social-awareness, self-management and relationship management. You cannot lead others if you are a hothead and unaware of other people’s emotions. Diamond-level leaders intuitively know how to manage their own emotions so that they lead others through their emotions to accomplish the goals and objectives of the organization’s.)

<strong>4. Social leadership:</strong> (Riding on the tail of EI, diamond-level leaders equate success by building solid relationships with their team and community. It rides in tandem with building a confluence of networks with friends, family, direct reports, and external and internal stakeholders. Critical mission success is predicated on forming and solidifying social relationships within and outside the organization.)

<strong>5. Spiritual relationships:</strong> (High-quality leaders capture the essence of the four dimensions described above and evoke the spirituality of stepping outside of themselves into something more pertinent than our problems. The perspective of world events and suffering worldwide creates an opportunity to explore your purpose and the consequential effects of changing your part of the world. Against this backdrop, explore the prospect that we are here for a more significant reason than acquiring material wealth and self-indulgencies, but are here to utilize our gifts and help others in need.)

In the final analysis, we are all leaders as we influence others and impact results. While most of us will never be a Navy Seal, we can embody their code of conduct through the following SEAL mantras:

• “To have an uncommon life, one needs to learn uncommon disciplines.”

• “You have three life choices: Give up, give in, or give it your all.”

• “The only easy day was yesterday.”

• “All in, all the time.”

• “Wake up and find your mission.”

• “Have a shared sense of purpose.”

• “Get comfortable being uncomfortable.”

• “Pain is weakness leaving the body.”

As Redman reminds us, “A hero is someone who recognizes a desperate need and recognizes that by addressing that need, he or she is placing himself or herself in physical danger, or possibly professional danger, and despite recognizing the risks of damage and/or death, still addresses that need. That’s heroic.” Let’s be heroic.