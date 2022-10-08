Briefcase: Oct. 8, 2022

<strong>Riverside nurse named to 40 under 40 list</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced that <strong>Erika Ohlendorf</strong>, a registered nurse, has been named to the Illinois Nurses Foundation’s 2022 40 Under 40 Emerging Nurse Leaders list.

The award recognizes young nurse leaders who are making an impact on health care and the nursing profession today, and who will shape the future of the profession.

“Riverside Healthcare is a three-time Magnet Designated hospital. We could not achieve such a distinction without our nursing leaders, such as Erika,” said LaTivia Carr, chief nursing officer at Riverside Healthcare. “I want to extend my congratulations to Erika for this well-deserved recognition and honor and thank her for her continued commitment to nursing excellence here at Riverside.”

The Illinois Nurses Foundation hosted a reception to honor those named to the 2022 40 Under 40 Emerging Nurse Leaders list on Sept. 22, in Lisle.

Ohlendorf currently serves as the magnet program manager and has been an active member of two of Riverside’s three Magnet Designation teams. As the magnet program manager, she oversees the nurses who make up the Riverside Shared Governance Council. The Shared Governance Council gives nurses the ability to take an active role in research, professional development, and a platform to bring new ideas to the leadership teams to better care for the community we serve.

Ohlendorf works alongside nursing leadership to encourage the Riverside nurses to offer their highest thinking, kindest touch and a strong commitment to nursing excellence. For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.