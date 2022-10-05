Main Street: Oct. 5, 2022

Having written this column for more than 13 years, coming up with new novel ideas has become a bit more complicated. About 2,200 years ago, King Solomon, the writer of Ecclesiastes, reminded us in verse 1:9, “What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.”

Without disagreeing with his wisdom, I do believe that over time, we reach a more profound or new understanding of most of the critical concepts in our lives. So occasionally, I have been going back and updating past columns that I think are especially relevant in today’s world. Back in August of 2013, I discussed the concept of receiving advice, which I will use as the basis for this column.

Giving advice does have its hazards and rewards. You can genuinely help others, but you are likely to be blamed when things go wrong. P.G. Wodehouse remarks: “I always advise people never to give advice.”

But receiving advice, in many ways, is far more serious and has more significant implications. Embracing good advice can make you more successful, solve a problem you have or provide a measure of security and even comfort.

Taking lousy advice can create anything from a minor inconvenience to a life-changing disaster. In the past three years our world has changed dramatically. In an era of inflation, shortages and serious medical decisions, who you get advice from really is critical. Douglas Adams reminds us: “The quality of any advice anybody has to offer has to be judged against the quality of life they actually lead.”

In many cases seeking advice creates an expectation among our advisers that you will follow it. But unsolicited advice is another whole thing. Gilbert K. Chesterton said, “I owe my success to having listened respectfully to the very best advice, and then going away and doing the exact opposite.”

Tom Stoppard is realistic when he remarks, “We give advice by the bucket, but take it by the grain.

When you get advice, there are three points I would like you to keep in mind (including the advice you are reading right now).

<strong>1. Unsolicited advice is a fact of life.</strong> Take it or leave it. Not that everyone is a busybody, but most people just cannot resist the opportunity to give advice. Examine the motivation of the person giving you advice. Are they sincere, and do they have your best interest in mind? Or are they trying to prove they know more than you, trying to impress others, or perhaps even setting you on the wrong trail?

Author Chris Yeh said advice is a form of nostalgia. He suggests we should view advice from others as a chance to learn about the insights of the advice-giver rather than as something automatically valuable to be acted upon ourselves.

In the end, you have absolutely no obligation to take unsolicited advice. Still, you might want to consider it because it can be advantageous from time to time. Unsolicited advice from customers, students or clients can sometimes be a bitter pill. Still, I urge all of us to consider unsought advice regardless of the motivation. Wilson Mizner said it well, “To profit from good advice requires more wisdom than to give it.”

<strong>2. Question the motivation and credentials of the advice giver.</strong> In the case of a paid advice giver such as a CPA, a physician or a fee-for-service financial adviser, it is in their interest professionally to provide counsel that is in the client’s best interest.

On the other hand (and I want to be very careful here), many other types of sales situations are much less clear. Are you being advised to buy a particular stock, a type of insurance, what academic major to consider, and what car repairs to make because it is in your best interest or the best interest of the advice giver? At this point in time, with chaos in the financial markets, be very careful who you listen to. There are always ads on the radio and TV that promise the impossible.

Long-term relationships, trust and references are critical in these situations. We have used the same financial adviser for more than 15 years. She works for a large national organization and is paid a salary rather than working on commissions. A couple of years ago, she suggested we change some of our asset allocation a bit.

As it has turned out in the short run, our declines may be more significant, but she is looking out over a 10-15 year period, so we respect her judgment. In the end, you have a right to know how advice givers that you pay for, directly or indirectly, are compensated and what their motivation is.

<strong>3. Place the advice you receive against the background of your experience, your situation and what others say.</strong> Contingency theory was one of the most significant breakthroughs in the 20th Century in management thinking. It is very practical and intuitive.

Based on the work of Joan Woodward in 1958, Burns and Stalker in 1961, and others, contingency theory holds that there is seldom just one right way to do something. It is contingent upon multiple particular factors in your situation. So the advice you receive from others, depending on the situation, might be totally, partially, or not applicable at all. Both you and the advice giver need to understand that.

Not one of us knows enough to get by without advice. Whether you are an advice dispenser or receiver, handle it with care.