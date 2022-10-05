Briefcase: Oct. 5, 2022

<strong>Compeer Financial names new president, CEO</strong>

Compeer Financial, a Farm Credit cooperative based in the Midwest, recently announced <strong>Jase Wagner</strong> has been named the next president and CEO. Wagner will officially assume the role on Jan. 1, 2023.

The change in leadership comes as current President and CEO Rod Hebrink is retiring in January.

“Wagner has extensive experience, a proven track record and a strong resolve to continue moving the cooperative forward,” said David Peters, chair of the Compeer Financial Board of Directors. “The Board made a commitment to appoint a leader who aligns closely with the mission of Compeer and who will continue to deliver on the strategic direction and positive trajectory we’ve realized over the past several years.”

Wagner, who moves into the role from his position as chief financial officer at Compeer, has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, including 13 years within the Farm Credit System. Within Compeer, Wagner previously served as the vice president of capital management and managing director of the organization’s Agri-Access division.

“The opportunity to serve our member-owners in agriculture and rural America in this capacity is the gift of a lifetime,” Wagner said. “As the agriculture industry continues to evolve, I believe Compeer Financial is well positioned to serve our clients and rural communities in even more innovative and impactful ways. We have deep roots with our clients and I look forward to continuing our strong legacy of partnership and collaboration.”

Wagner holds a degree in accounting and finance from the University of Northern Colorado. He and his wife, Sarah, have three school-age children and live in Minnesota.

“In this next chapter of Compeer’s story, I look forward to building on our strong foundation, capitalizing on the opportunities ahead of us and continuing to look for innovation to increase value for our member-owners,” Wagner said.

Compeer Financial has an office at 570 William Latham Drive in Bourbonnais.